Carnes: You try explaining America to a Dane

After watching brief coverage of the unreal mass shooting No. 279 (out of 157 days in 2023) last week at a high school graduation in Virginia , I had the following real conversation:

“So I understand, teenagers cannot buy a beer in the United States but can buy a gun?”

Well, context is important, but yes, yes they can.

“Explain to me this context.”

You have to be at least 21 to buy the beer and at least 18 to buy the gun.

“But you must have a license to buy the gun, correct?”

No, just proof of ID.

“But you must keep it locked in your home, correct?”

Again, context, but in states like Texas and Florida, you can take it with you.

“What? Like in your pocket or a bag?”

Sure, you can also carry it around in your hand, in a holster, or in the case of a rifle, you can carry it on a strap around your shoulder, sort of like a guitar.

“Seriously? All of these guns, like the AR-15, which seems to be used so often in America, can be carried around anywhere like a guitar?”

Yes, but not in every state, we’re not barbarians (I laughed, he did not).

“But why? Why would you allow that?”

Um … freedom?

He stood up, shaking his head, and asked if I would like another beer as he strolled into the tiny kitchen.

At this point, I should mention the conversation was taking place a few days ago at a friend’s house in Denmark. I’ve had these types of conversations for years overseas, but now they are much more prevalent and only cover two very specific subjects, both focusing on violence in America — guns and politics, that’s it.

Our zero-sum political game of “I only win if you lose” and the never-ending “Gunfight at the U.S. Corral.”

Not one person has asked about the Nuggets or Lionel Messi coming to play soccer in the U.S . or professional golf now being managed by religious-based murderous thugs , or snowfall totals last winter or smoke from Canadian fires , or the stock market or even the Russian’s sightseeing trip in Ukraine, which I thought would be a top topic.

Nary a word about Bud Light or anyone or anything being “woke” either.

Sharing another beer (Carlsberg Classic), I brought up our divided issues surrounding abortion and a woman’s right to control her own body. I asked him which would be considered indoctrination in a classroom, a rainbow flag or the 10 commandments. I sincerely wanted his thoughts on climate change, electric vehicles, health care, and so on.

He was aware of all, but stayed focused.

“What I really do not understand,” he hesitated, obviously in deep thought, “is Americans are supposed to be so free, so open, with limited government, and no one is above the law and everyone has each other’s back …”

Yes, in theory, I suppose.

“… so why does it look to me like all you do is stab each other in the back instead for the benefit of helping whatever or whomever you hate the most at the moment?”

Wow … um … we’re a never-ending work in progress?

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .