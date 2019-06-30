Cartier: Unicorns and Rainbows: The Democratic Debates

In my last article, I wrote about how many talk blue (Liberal) but live red (Conservative). Our idealistic selves have a vision where all of our essential needs are met, everyone shares, rainbows fill the skies, unicorns give free rides like a four-legged Uber, ice cream has no calories, and we stay fit by merely picking up the remote… thus, completing our image of Nirvana.

In reality, we realize that there is that pesky issue of human behavior — and as much as we hate to admit it — others don’t hold our wellbeing in as high esteem as we do. When we think of the most critical issues that face our families, businesses and communities, do we really think that strangers in government will care more than we do? Yet, those in power always seek more (like that stranger your parents warned of. … “Come here little one, I have candy and a puppy waiting for you in the car. You only need to step in. … Danger, Will Robinson!

This week, we were treated to the delight of another political debate. People are already tired of the 2020 election — and it’s just getting started.

The opportunity to debate critical issues with those offering a different perspective opens the possibility of new solutions to old problems. With 26 candidates, you’d think someone would offer an original thought … no such luck.

I certainly understand that President Donald Trump’s abrasiveness rubs people the wrong way. Yet, when we look at the bottomline, our country is in better shape than it has been in decades, across multiple disciplines, including the sensitive issues of race and gender. Still, it’s essential to living in a diverse country that we listen to opposing ideas. It sparks innovation.

Health care and Immigration dominated the debate. There were unanimous promises of universal health care, with absolutely no details of how that happens. When pressed on funding sources, Bernie Sanders (a declared Socialist, registered Independent … and why is he allowed to run in the Democratic primary?) finally admitted that taxes would be raised, in place of premiums. Yet, whether paid in taxes or premiums, it’s still substantial money out of our pockets and it’s not cheap let alone free.

Comparison to places like Canada, where the population is around 35 million versus the United States, which is nearly 10-times larger at 300 million, is simply unrealistic. Supply and demand alone, make it unrealistic. The estimates of illegal immigrants is 22 million — which Democrats propose to cover — according to Yale University; that’s nearly two-thirds of Canada’s entire population (which, by the way, you must be a citizen or legal resident to participate). Yet, immigrants come to the United States for critical care.

Besides, the health care in place — which Liberals are opposing — was designed by President Barack Obama and voted in by Democrats. Yes, health care needs major change, which is what the current administration is attempting to do. These are highly complex and expensive issues. There is no quick fix.

We must also acknowledge that Bernie has never executed any of his plans (which are now the Democrat’s platform). A plan without implementation strategy and funding is fantasy. In fact, his home state of Vermont decided to give single-payer a try in 2011; it was rejected in 2014, as it was too expensive. The governor blamed the new tax requirements, which included 11.5% payroll tax on all Vermont businesses, plus a sliding scale income tax of 10%, would be needed to pay the $2.5 billion for health care and the state only brings in $2.7 billion total for all services. Washington state tried it and discovered that it only reduced rates by 3%, yet paid out 175% less than private insurance (Kilmeade, Fox News) — plus it would have to be run by a private company, anyway.

In an article I wrote two years ago (http://www.vaildaily.com/opinion/vail-daily-column-the-journey-from-health-insurance-to-health-care ), I wrote about how we must consider the difference between health care and health insurance and our unrealistic expectations.

Immigration was also covered during the debate, but nothing significant was offered. Open borders and free health care for those here illegally was proposed with no way of making any of it happen. The unicorn is on its way.

The thing is that all of these candidates are in positions of power, now, yet none have done anything relating to their proposals. Walking their talk is apparently not part of their platform. The only one who came close was former Gov. John Hickenlooper — and he was against establishing socialist policies. Otherwise, both Hickenlooper and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet remained silent, which was essentially the end of their campaigns.

The frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, was taken out by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris on race and by young U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell on age, utilizing a 1987 Biden quote of it being time to pass the torch to a new generation. It is unlikely Biden will recover. The other candidates were less than ready for prime time, leaving the Democrats in a scramble.

The most entertaining was Marianne Williamson who verified her credentials as a permanent resident of La La Land.

Democrats, you must do better if you plan on securing the White House or additional Congressional seats.