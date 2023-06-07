Chacos: Wisdom my graduate will learn from someone else

We were young, naïve backpackers about to embark on a trek through Europe with no plan, no money, and no return ticket home. We told our parents our goal was to spend a year abroad. We made it three months, and I can now concede 25 years later, part of that was because we ignored their guidance. We came home with wisdom that was best given on the road by someone other than our parents, and it couldn’t have come to us any other way.

The first stop on our adventure was to set up a tent in Paula’s living room. Paula was an expatriate living in Amsterdam at the time, and her home was filled with all the comforts of home. After a couple of weeks, we had no intention of continuing our travels as Paula was an outstanding host who knew how to serve pastries and good coffee. We eventually exceeded Paula’s goodwill because one day she gave us a gentle boot and put us on a train headed south out of her country.

We were stuck and scared standing on the train’s platform fidgeting with our oversized backpacks. Sensing this, Paula gave us the advice we needed to hear, or she was secretly in communication and being compensated by our exasperated parents back home.

Paula told us to wander the medieval, cobblestone streets in Belgium, experience its beauty and charm, and then look for the next adventure if we could see it. She asked us to trust her words even though we didn’t understand what they meant at the time. Then, she placed her hands on my shoulders and looked me straight in the eyes. She grounded me with wisdom that took years to fully embody.

“Always have an idea of where you want to go and then find the confidence to deviate when the need or opportunity arises.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



We followed Paula’s suggestion to travel with a loose plan and scratched our heads because, in our limited worldview, that didn’t make any sense to us. We eventually hopscotched much of Europe by buying the cheapest train ticket to our next destination, which coincidentally was always the midnight departure, and we were relieved because it also doubled as our lodging for the night.

For sustenance, we heated frozen bags of vegetables under a faucet for dinner and swiped oranges from fruit stands. When we were feeling like we needed some culture, we’d visit museums by sneaking in through the “Exit” door and feasted at restaurants in big cities with no intention of paying the bill. We were romantic hoodlums unwelcome in Madrid until restitutions were made.

At some point on the journey with no destination, no coin, and no roof over our heads, we began to seriously question our flimsy system. We were cold, feverish, and, come to find out months later, sick with a rare intestinal parasite. Paula’s insight was lost on us for the time being but working its magic with us unaware.

We boarded a plane stateside with a cash advance on a credit card that preys on gullible youth. Defeated after such a short time away, we were not looking forward to hearing, “I told you so,” from any of our loved ones back home or toiling at odd jobs to pay off our sizable debt.

The next few months we licked our wounds in different parts of the country. I worked as a waitress for a chef that makes Gordon Ramsay look like a teddy bear, while my travel partner went back to Colorado to help with their family business. We were long-distance lovers dedicated to finding a way to reunite.

Paula’s words kept coming back to me as I planned a move out west. Eventually, I made it to Colorado and into the arms of my boyfriend, both of us now debt and parasite-free.

We bounced around for a couple of years until we found our footing, eventually got married, and had children of our own.

Over the years, I’ve tried to pair Paula’s advice with the adventurous spirit given to me by my mother. Her idea of countryside sightseeing is to sleep in a tiny car parked on the side of the rugged Italian Riviera coastline to guarantee we are the first into the seaside villages of Cinque Terre in the morning. I’ve enjoyed giving my children similar experiences.

Now, our oldest daughter is about to embark on her own quest away from home and we’ve become the nervous parents with advice that will fall on deaf ears until she must confront it on her own. “Don’t forget to have a timeline with a goal in mind, and know that you can come home anytime, without judgment, to recharge and reevaluate. We’re always here for you, but now it’s time to go make big memories of your own.”

Andrea Chacos lives in Carbondale, balancing work and happily raising three children with her husband. She strives to dodge curveballs life likes to throw with a bit of passion, humor and some flair. She can be reached at AndreaChacos.com