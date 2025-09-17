Chandler-Henry: The Public Lands Rule is good for Colorado

Kathy Chandler-Henry



Last year, the Bureau of Land Management adopted a new framework for managing our national public lands to ensure conservation and restoration are prioritized alongside energy extraction and development.

This new framework — called the Public Lands Rule — has broad support in Colorado and across the West because it’s a common-sense approach to ensuring healthy public lands for present and future generations. More than 90% of public comments during the rulemaking process were in favor of the rule, and it was widely supported by local governments, tribes, outdoor recreation groups, hunters and anglers, businesses and more.

Now the Trump administration is proposing to repeal the Public Lands Rule as part of its suite of directives to prioritize our public lands for the singular use of energy development. This misguided course of action is the latest in a long line of attacks on our shared public lands. Beginning immediately upon taking office, with the firing of thousands of people from our land management agencies, such as the Forest Service and the BLM, and continuing with destructive funding and staffing cuts, to this summer’s wildly unpopular proposals to sell off and privatize our national public lands, this administration is stopping at nothing to sell out our public lands and our local communities that rely on them.

Here in western Colorado, we have stood strong against these attacks on our public lands, and we must continue doing so by opposing the repeal of the Public Lands Rule. Eagle County recently passed a resolution (No. 2025-057) in support of public lands, recognizing their inherent value to our quality of life. Our public lands give us trails to hike and bike, rivers to fish and float and campgrounds to enjoy with friends and family. They provide critical wildlife habitat and migration corridors. And they support our rural economies in significant ways aside from energy extraction — recreation on BLM-managed public lands in Colorado generated $1.5 billion in economic output and supported 11,300 jobs in 2023 .

These many values of our public lands are the reason we need the Public Lands Rule, so that the BLM has the tools it needs to balance the many uses and resources of these lands. While I was an Eagle County commissioner, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to testify in support of the rule because it created a much-needed framework for the BLM to manage for resilient ecosystems, which is especially important in this time of threats to Western water and increased wildfire dangers. The rule gives the BLM increased opportunities to maintain healthy watersheds that can be resilient in the face of drought and fire.

The rule also established tools for the BLM to protect intact, native habitats and restore degraded habitats. I highlighted in my testimony that the Public Lands Rule promotes the BLM’s mission of multiple use and allows collaboration among users, including timber, grazing, extraction, mining and recreation to mitigate and restore our treasured public lands. Especially in Eagle County, where oil and gas deposits are rare, the BLM needs the tools and resources to manage for the many other values important to our residents and our economy, including conservation.

Repealing the Public Lands Rule would undermine the BLM’s ability to ensure conservation of critical public lands in Colorado and across the West. It would remove tools that the BLM should be using to balance its management practices and to ensure local land managers work with communities like Eagle County to protect important recreation and conservation areas that are vital to our economies and ways of life.

The Public Lands Rule is good for western Colorado and good for our nation. We must stand united in support of our public lands and oppose the repeal of the Public Lands Rule. The BLM is accepting public comments on the proposed repeal through Nov. 10, 2025. Please take a few minutes to submit your comment through the Federal Rulemaking Portal at Regulations.gov . In the Searchbox, enter “BLM-2025-0001” and click the “Search” button, then follow the instructions on the website.

Kathy Chandler-Henry lives in Eagle and was an Eagle County Commissioner for 11.5 years. She is currently active in water and public lands issues.