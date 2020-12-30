Chapin: A message of hope and gratitude

We can do this! Our collective resolve to navigate the challenges associated with this life-changing pandemic is bringing out the best in us. Our community is stronger, wiser and more compassionate than I have seen in a long time.

I experienced this first-hand after contracting the virus early on and was overwhelmed by the many prayers and well-wishes for a rapid recovery. At the same time, we recognized how devastating this virus can be as we mourned the loss of beloved community members.

Needless to say, we have had our share of setbacks and heartbreak over the decades. But there has never been anything that has hit home quite like this global crisis with impacts so vast and the needs so monumental — just as we were hitting our stride.

I’m feeling just fine, by the way, and now that vaccinations for everyone appear to be within reach, this is the time to double-down on our efforts to keep our community safe and our businesses open.

Looking back over the past year, I have witnessed a remarkable spirit that rivals even the earliest days of Vail. Just as Pete, Earl and the other visionaries rallied hard-working believers and entrepreneurs to help build a resort, a similar sense of purpose fueled by hope, compassion and selflessness has uplifted our community during this new era of barn-raising.

My thanks to all the front-line workers who were the first to don their masks all those months ago who have been working tirelessly to provide for our essential needs. Please keep it up!

If you have lost your job, know that we have community relief funds available to help get you back on your feet with rent and food assistance.

If you are feeling bouts of depression or anxiousness, know that behavioral health programs are a phone call away and available free of charge through the generosity of Olivia’s Fund. To learn more about Olivia’s Fund and other local resources or to find a counselor that is right for you, visit http://www.eaglevalleybh.org.

If you are a business owner, know that commercial relief funds are available from the town of Vail and Eagle County to help with your bottom line. We have also helped facilitate opportunities to bring storefronts, restaurants and bars outdoors to accommodate the spacing considerations required of our public health guidelines.

If you are a high-risk individual, thank you for making the sacrifice to keep yourself isolated from others. Hopefully, it will not be too much longer until you will be able to enjoy life’s simple pleasures again.

If you are a full-time or part-time local, thank you for setting the example in wearing your mask and adhering to our other public health protocols.

If you are a guest, thank you for having the confidence to visit Vail. We appreciate your loyalty and we pledge to do all we can to help you have a safe and enjoyable stay.

In addition, my thanks to the many organizations and individuals who have stepped forward to contribute their ingenuity and leadership over these many months. In particular, Vail Health and Eagle County are to be commended for guiding us through this crisis with the utmost professionalism and integrity.

We applaud Eagle County Schools for all they have done to maintain an in-person learning environment so our children can receive the best educational experience possible. The opening of Vail Mountain and a commitment by Vail Resorts to operate with the highest safety standards possible has been critical to our economic livelihood.

Here too, our town services are continuing to adapt and evolve through the perseverance of our hard-working employees. Also to be commended are our partners at Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Recreation District, Vail Chamber & Business Association, Vail Valley Partnership and members of our boards and commissions for their creativity in developing safe and imaginative programs and activities to inspire uplifting and memorable experiences and to help us navigate our business at hand.

These have been challenging times for all of us. And while there is more work and sacrifice ahead, I know that we can do this. We are safer and stronger together.

Happy holidays.

Dave Chapin is the mayor of Vail. Email him at dchapin@vailgov.com.