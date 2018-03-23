Chapin and Imhof: Pro cycling returns to Vail in August with the Colorado Classic (column)

Dear neighbor: This August, pro cycling will be making a return to the town of Vail. It's a legacy that began in Vail in 1975 with the start of the Red Zinger pro cycling tour and has continued with events such as the Coors Classic, the UCI World Mountain Biking Championships and the USA Pro Challenge. In December 2017, the Vail Town Council approved support for two days of pro cycling via the Colorado Classic cycling race, in partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation and RPM Events Group.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, the Colorado Classic event will feature a spectator-friendly circuit race that will loop male and female pro cyclists through Vail Village, and fans will be encouraged to watch from designated areas in appropriate locations throughout the route. On Friday, Aug. 17, the route will take racers up the legendary Time Trial route from Vail Village to the top of Vail Pass.

It's important to note that this event will require temporary road closures in select neighborhoods during the race window. Emergency ingress/egress will always be allowed, but there will be delays with guests or homeowners getting in and out of their hotels, condos or homes in non-emergency situations.

Vail Police Officer Alan Hernandez will serve as the Colorado Classic neighborhood liaison point of contact and, in the coming months, will help residents address special health, emergency or other transportation needs that may occur during the race window and will help communicate information and updates to the community. His email address is ahernandez@vailgov.com, and his phone number is 970-306-9602.

Maps of the affected areas are available now at http://www.coloradoclassicvail.com. A modified bus and parking schedule will be available soon.

This event will continue a great tradition of pro cycling in our resort community, and we encourage you to spectate, support and welcome the international riders who will bring the eyes of the cycling world to our community. For general questions about attending or spectating at the event, see our FAQ about the event at http://www.coloradoclassicvail.com.

With gratitude.

Dave Chapin is the mayor of the town of Vail, and Mike Imhof is president and CEO of the Vail Valley Foundation.