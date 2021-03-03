Climate Action Collaborative: The top 5 benefits of letting employees work remotely

Stock image



During COVID-19, some companies had little choice but to embrace remote work. Stay-at-home orders meant many Coloradans couldn’t report to workplaces even if they and their employer wanted to, making telecommuting the only option for many. However, even as restrictions lift, that doesn’t mean abandoning remote work is a great move. Telecommuting provides a slew of benefits, and that shouldn’t be ignored.

Paul Abling



Save that green (money, that is)

When you let employees work remotely, you can actually save your company quite a bit of cash. You can operate out of a smaller building, potentially reducing your rent or mortgage payment, property taxes, and utility costs.

In some cases, it can even lower your technology costs. You can reduce the number of phones and phone lines you have to maintain. Your need for data connections will also drop.

Employers can save more than $11,000 per half-time remote worker per year. And that’s just with half-time. Go full-time, and your savings potential can go up even further.

Be greener

It’s no secret that mountain professionals tend to adore the outdoors. The landscape is what makes living in the region so amazing. That’s why some professionals favor companies that “go green.” And, did you know that letting employees work remotely can help your company become greener?

When employees can work from home, it does have a positive impact on the environment. First, you take vehicles off the road by eliminating those daily commutes. That alone can be a big deal in the fight against climate change. If you reduce the number of staff members who have to report to the workplace each day, you can operate out of a smaller facility. You won’t have to heat or cool the larger area, or run as many lights and electronics. That shrinks your carbon footprint, and can save you money on utility bills.

Say hello to productivity

Many companies have heard that letting employees work from home boosts productivity, but a surprising number remain skeptical. The trick is that, among workers who telecommute at least a few times every month, professionals report being 77 percent more productive when working remotely. That’s a big number.

Plus, telecommuting arrangements can reduce absenteeism, creating another productivity boost. Your employees don’t have to come to an office, so they may be able to work when they feel a tad bit under the weather. Overall, remote employees work five to seven hours more each week than their in-office counterparts, even if they are ill.

Additionally, 45 percent or telecommuters get more sleep, 44 percent have a more positive attitude, and 53 percent report less stress. Together, that can lead to a healthier workforce, potentially reducing illness rates.

Long live loyalty

When employees can telecommute, various aspects of their lives tend to improve, and not just when it comes to productivity. Remote work gives them a sense of autonomy, giving them a degree of ownership over their tasks. This makes their work more satisfying.

Plus, employees typically have an easier time achieving work-life balance. Think about it; the average commuter spends 225 hours on the road just getting to and from work. That’s more than nine calendar days. When you work from home, that obligation disappears, giving you more time to handle your work and family obligations. And that’s just one example of how remote work helps in this area. By letting employees work from home, you’re improving their lives.

No more recruitment woes

Even when unemployment rates rose during COVID-19, that didn’t mean recruitment was miraculously easy. Finding in-demand skills is, and will remain, challenging. It’s simply a matter of supply and demand. But, when you make working remotely an option, you can reduce your recruitment woes. As mentioned above, you can establish yourself as an employer of choice, increasing overall interest. Plus, you can dramatically broaden your talent pool. If a position is a full-time work-from-home job, you can look anywhere in the country for candidates. That’s a boon.

Want more information? Well, you’re in luck. Just visit us at TrendsWithBenefits.org . We’ve got a ton of resources available, allowing you to make the switch to a remote workforce fearlessly.

If you’re asking yourself, “Why is Walking Mountains recommending remote work?” the answer is quite simple: We are on a mission to combat climate change. We aim to reduce local carbon pollution by 50% before 2030. The more people who work remotely, the more we reduce our carbon footprint, and the sooner we achieve that goal. Yep, we are protectors of Mother Nature; she is our kind of people.

Did you know that on average American workers commute 20 miles for work each day? Meanwhile, Eagle County residents average 40 miles getting to their jobs. Let’s go from being laggards to leaders. Drive less, save on gas, and start working remotely today.

Paul Abling is the marketing and communications director for Walking Mountains Science Center. The Climate Action Collaborative is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Eagle County 25 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2050.