Climate Action Collaborative: Want to be the hero of the carpool? Go electric

Eagle County has purchased three new ECO Transit e-buses that will begin their routes throughout Eagle County later this summer.

Hollywood is chock-full of star cars that have spanned generations of movie watchers. Just a few that come to mind: James Bond and the Aston Martin, Marty McFly and the DeLorean, Bruce Wayne and the Batmobile. They’re sleek, they’re suave, they’re high tech. They’re dream cars perfect for the needs of every hero and heroine.

But, what if dream cars weren’t just found on the big screen or far off into the future?

We might not have time traveling or flying cars in real life, but we do have supercars in the form of electric vehicles. More and more EVs are plugging into the market and they’re sleek, they’re suave, they’re high tech, and they’re here to help us fight the good fight against climate change.

Electrification of our transportation fleet is a highly impactful strategy for achieving a 50% reduction in emissions and improving air quality. It’s also a strategy that our community members can directly contribute to, and the industry is gearing up to ensure there’s an option out there for everyone.

Let’s start with the classics like the Nissan Leaf and the Chevy Volt. These two affordable EVs are still great options for someone who appreciates value and simplicity. If you need a longer-range car and want that spaceship feel, turn toward one of Tesla’s sedans, SUVs or crossover options.

The spotlight is expanding, and there are many new cars emerging onto the scene this year and next. Need something to suit a little more action and mountain adventure? Check out Rivian’s cool new line: the R1T, the first all-electric pickup, or the R1S for a luxury SUV.

Need to be the kids’ carpool hero? The Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Volkswagen I.D.4 or the Nissan Ariya can get you and your little ones from school to the slopes and beyond. The options are growing and will be nearly endless in the next few years with BMW, Audi, Cadillac, Jeep and even never-before-seen companies entering the EV big leagues.

Also expanding are EV travel capabilities. Both cars and infrastructure are seeing charging and connectivity enhancements to better suit the mountain lifestyle.

As part of the larger effort to electrify, Eagle County now has 11 direct current fast chargers, easing range anxiety for your local travels. If you’re worried about going outside county lines, have no fear. More chargers are here. The state of Colorado is currently working with Rivian to put EV chargers at each of Colorado’s 42 state parks, literally fueling — cleanly — your next adventure.

Lastly, coming to, or already at, a community near you: electric buses. If you want to ditch the car altogether and still help reduce emissions in your travels, look out for town of Vail’s, town of Avon’s and ECO Transit’s new e-bus fleet. These buses offer zero emissions, a quieter ride and a big step toward reaching our Climate Action Plan goals.

Picture this: your name and the Tesla Model Y, your name and the Rivian R1T, your name and the VW I.D.4, cruising the streets of Eagle County, running errands, driving to the trailhead and helping improve the community.

Want to learn more about some of those EVs? Check out a Ford Mustang Mach-E and VW I.D. 4 review on Clean Energy Economy for the Region’s YouTube Channel.

Paul Abling is the marketing and communications director for Walking Mountains Science Center. The Climate Action Collaborative is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Eagle County 25 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2050.