Climate change causing third-driest winter on record in Colorado (letter)
April 12, 2018
Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.
I read the entire article "Third driest winter on record" (Friday, April 6) and found not one single word about climate change! Why do you think this is the third driest winter on record?
While much of the world is focusing on reducing oil, gas and coal, the United States goes blithely on supporting the fossil-fuel companies, with our heads in the sand. That includes our Republican senator and congressman and, to a lesser extent, our Democrat senator and governor. If you don't believe me, look up their voting records.
Climate change has been proven, and fossil fuels have been proven to be major contributors. If you think our politicians know more than the atmospheric scientists, no point in reading further.
By the way, you old timers, have you noticed how much stronger the winds are the past few years? Reminds me of the old saying, "They that sow the wind, shall reap the whirlwind." We have sown our winds, and we are starting to reap. Please do whatever you can personally to turn us in the right direction. Every voice counts, and politicians, looking to the next election, sometimes actually listen.
Katherine Delanoy
Eagle
