Climate change isn’t only devastating change wreaked by humans upon environment (letter)
July 13, 2018
For the past 100 million years or so, the climate has always been changing. In the last million years, there have been eight ice ages, each lasting about 100,000 years, and eight 25,000 year inter-ice age periods. We are now somewhere in the eighth of those shorter periods; expect the next ice age in 5,000 to 10,000 years.
If there had never been climate change, there would never have been evolution by natural selection. Get used to it.
More devastating changes wreaked by humans upon the natural environment are detailed by Professor E.O. Wilson in his classic book "The Social Conquest of Earth." His major concerns can be summarized in his acronym: HIPPO.
H: Habitat destruction
I: Invasive species
P: Pollution
P: Overpopulation (human)
O: Overgrazing
It is unfortunate that we regard climate change as the major problem and ignore HIPPO.
Bill Thompson
Edwards
