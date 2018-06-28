 Coarse talk and threats: It’s a cultural revolution redux (letter) | VailDaily.com

Coarse talk and threats: It’s a cultural revolution redux (letter)

People being hounded by mobs. Speakers shouted down and threatened. Obscenities shouted in public venues. Coarse talk in the public square that is now television and the internet. The Left is the source of all this.

Reminds one of China's Cultural Revolution in the '60s. Or Germany in the '20s. Check it out on Google.

Terry Quinn

Eagle