Coggin: Add some Bacon, please

I’ll be honest. Over the past few weeks, I’ve ridden the rollercoaster of emotions as I’ve struggled to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.

Up until early March, a Corona came with a lime, had some goofy TV commercials and was only accessible to those over 21. And while a Corona is still just a beer, COVID-19 is a serious virus without a cure that comes with shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, headache, body aches, earache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of the sense of smell or taste and can kill anyone in the world regardless of their age. And, the worst part is that it seems as if the guidance to stay safe keeps changing.

However, from the beginning of this pandemic, two things have stayed constant: social distancing and Kevin Bacon. Yes, Kevin Bacon has been here for us without any of us realizing it, and if we can all make sure to add a little more Kevin Bacon to our lives during this coronavirus pandemic, we will all be safer and happier.

Why Kevin Bacon you ask? Aside from his name being Bacon (which is delicious) and his amazing roles in “Footloose,” “A Few Good Men,” and “Apollo 13” — which can help you burn a few hours while you shelter in place — Kevin Bacon is 5 feet, 10 inches. But after you add 2 inches for his perfectly spiked hair, Mr. Bacon’s height is the magic social distance of 6 feet.

That’s 6 feet … or one Kevin Bacon … what a simple thing to remember when you’re not quarantining. It can save a life. It can save your life. So why aren’t we doing it?

The other day I went for a trail run and I was happy to see others enjoying the beautiful day, but I was saddened to see two groups of hikers and neither group had brought any Bacon. I know everyone is stir crazy, and we all love to be outside and share our outside experiences with our friends and family, but in your haste to get outside and find some sanity or fun, let’s not forget to bring the Bacon.

Just like he helped save that little town of Beaumont, Utah, from a life without dance, adding more Bacon to our lives now will help our little community get back to what it loves: dancing, biking, skiing, and eating in our local restaurants.

Please set political debates aside and follow the science. Be safe, be happy, add Bacon and remember that we are in this together and we will get through it together. #baconsaveus #vailstrong #baconnowdancelater

Travis Coggin is a member of the Vail Town Council. Email him at tcoggin@vailgov.com.