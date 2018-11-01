Colorado Amendment 73 is a classic case of minority discrimination (letter)
November 1, 2018
Colorado Amendment 73 is a classic case of minority discrimination.
As defined, discrimination: the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people or things. This proposed amendment would impact an estimated fewer than 8 percent of taxpayers, or just more than 3 percent of our state's population. This minority is being asked by the majority to bear the burden of increased personal taxes to help fund schools. The Great Schools, Thriving Communities people may have their collective hearts in the right place, but they are proposing a highly discriminatory amendment on a minority of Coloradoans.
If you want to help our educational system, Amendment 73 needs to be rewritten to exclude additional funding for bureaucratic administrators, enhance teacher pay, enhance classroom materials and place the increased tax burden on the entire taxpayer base.
The siren song of moving Colorado closer to the national average of spending per student pulls on all our heartstrings, but taxing the few will not solve the issue. Colorado can do better — eliminate this discrimination and vote "no" on Amendment 73. We can make Colorado better together, not apart.
Dudley M. Irwin
Edwards
