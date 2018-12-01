Colorado Gives Day almost here; support local nonprofits through your donations (letter)

As Colorado Gives Day approaches, I am looking forward to the generosity of our neighbors who truly value the work and stewardship of local nonprofits.

Mountain Valley Developmental Services is one such local nonprofit. We support individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities living in the counties of Garfield, Eagle, Lake and Pitkin. Our services vary, ranging from providing therapeutic intervention to infants and toddlers who have delays in walking or talking to providing lifelong services by helping individuals live as contributing members within their community.

As do most nonprofits, we also support local businesses through the purchase of services and items such as health care, food, fuel, utilities, rent, entertainment, clothing, housing and vehicles. The money we receive is re-circulated back into our economy, further strengthening these communities. In addition, we employ 150 people; support the physical, emotional and financial needs of 450 children and adults; manage 10 community homes and multiple apartments; operate two retail businesses and own three multipurpose buildings.

We are deeply invested in the well-being of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the communities in which they live. Please join me in recognizing Mountain Valley Developmental Services and other nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day by giving generously of your financial resources at http://www.coloradogives.org.

Sara Sims

Executive director, Mountain Valley Developmental Services