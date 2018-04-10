Columnist Carnes must lead ‘very dismal existence’ to be that cynical (letter)
April 10, 2018
I read the headline on Richard Carnes' story and found it interesting and quite true. It didn't take long!
He took a very legitimate situation and quickly began to almost blame it on President Trump. He obviously did not do very extensive research on the issue or he would have come to the conclusion that this problem the economy is facing has hardly been one of just the recent few years. I am sure he will blame the lower Vail receipts and taxes on Mr. Trump also.
How can someone have such hatred for another person as this guy does? It must be a very dismal existence to be nothing but a cynic of anyone you don't agree with. And not just a cynic, but one obsessed with it.
Very sad, Mr. Carnes.
Robert J. Graff
Highland Beach, Florida.
Trending In: Opinion
- Let’s find an uphill compromise at Vail Mountain to allow travel with dogs (letter)
- Cartier: The digital cries of silence from our children are deafening (column)
- Alzheimer’s disease should be considered terminal illness in death-with-dignity laws (letter)
- Carnes: Industries need to adapt to changes or they’ll fade away (column)
- Wissot: A lucky catch of Ken Griffey Jr.’s 400th home run led to 15 seconds of fame (column)
Trending Sitewide
- John Galvin ID’d as Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteer, skier who died in Maroon Bowl avalanche
- Eagle County man, 30, gets 16 years for sexually assaulting an 11-year old girl
- Rodent control sparks controversy in Gypsum
- Mountain volunteer killed in Maroon Bowl avalanche
- Community Connections: Lindsey Vonn Foundation goes glam to raise funds (video)