Columnist Carnes must lead ‘very dismal existence’ to be that cynical (letter)

I read the headline on Richard Carnes' story and found it interesting and quite true. It didn't take long!

He took a very legitimate situation and quickly began to almost blame it on President Trump. He obviously did not do very extensive research on the issue or he would have come to the conclusion that this problem the economy is facing has hardly been one of just the recent few years. I am sure he will blame the lower Vail receipts and taxes on Mr. Trump also.

How can someone have such hatred for another person as this guy does? It must be a very dismal existence to be nothing but a cynic of anyone you don't agree with. And not just a cynic, but one obsessed with it.

Very sad, Mr. Carnes.

Robert J. Graff

Highland Beach, Florida.