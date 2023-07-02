Cada: Keeping an eye on the trees

Paul Cada



Despite a good snowpack and a wet start to the summer, many trees in Vail are struggling. Dead and dying trees are visible throughout the town, especially along the frontage roads. Years of drought, overcrowded planting, de-icing materials, insects and disease are starting to show their impact. This combination of factors is dealing a knockout blow to trees up and down the valley. Most susceptible to this mix of stressors appear to be the spruce trees.

Besides the aesthetic eyesore, these dead and dying trees present a hazard to the community both as wildfire fuels as well as prime hosts for native forest insects such as the Spruce Beetle. While town staff members are currently working on a plan to address dying trees on town-owned land and in public right of ways, community members are reminded that they are responsible for the trees on their own private property.

If you have a tree on your property that is not looking good, the first step is to contact a certified arborist to assess the situation. There are many high-quality tree care specialists in Eagle County. Early detection of issues is the best bet to potentially bring a struggling tree back to a healthy state.

Unfortunately, many trees in town may be beyond revival. At that point the only thing that can be done is to remove the tree. If a tree needs to be removed in Vail, a permit is required. The Vail Fire Department can assist with obtaining a free tree removal permit for dead and diseased trees or for tree removals associated with creating defensible space. To request a free permit, contact me at pcada@vailgov.com or at 979-477-3475. Please do your part to help keep our trees healthy and our community safe.

Paul Cada is the Town of Vail wildfire program manager and a certified arborist.