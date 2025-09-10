Carpe Wine: Simple strategies to expand your palate

Elaine Schoch

Discovering new wines isn’t about having an expert’s palate or an unlimited budget. It’s about curiosity, a willingness to experiment and being brave enough to branch out from your usual Pinot Grigio . I chat with way too many people who have never tried certain wines or are afraid to buy something they might not like. I get it, but life is short and there are too many good wines out there. I’ve put together a few ways to help both casual sippers and seasoned wine enthusiasts explore and discover new wines without breaking the bank. I hope you make some great discoveries!

Skip the bottle and order a glass

Many times, it’s more cost-effective to order a bottle of wine for a group of people at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t always mean your food is going to be paired properly with the courses in your meal. It’s OK to ask the server for their wine pairing recommendations — by the glass — and if you’re unfamiliar with the wine or unsure if you will like it, ask for a taste. If it’s by the glass, it’s a simple, easy ask. Just don’t go overboard, one or two tastes is reasonable.

Stick to a region

Do you love Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley ? I do. I also really like Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay and from Willamette Valley. They’re different grapes, but the terroir — the climate, soil and the overall growing environment — is the same. Many times, the winemaking process is also similar within a region. That said, if you like a specific type of grape varietal from a region, chances are you’ll enjoy other varietals from that region.

Stick to a grape

Let’s say you love Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley . A Cabernet Sauvignon from Bordeaux , Chile or New Zealand will taste completely different even though it’s the same grape. It’s that whole terroir thing again — the climate and soil are different. But you know you like Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, so even though it’s the same grape it may not taste as big and bold, but chances are you’ll enjoy it and maybe even fall in love with a less expensive but just as tasty Cab from Chile.

Restaurant winemaker dinners

A number of restaurants offer private dinners with winemakers that pairs special menus with their wines. These tend to be intimate — maybe 20 people — so you get to know your neighbors and the winemaker or wine rep. Here in Vail Valley they’re offered throughout the year at several restaurants. Fattoria in Avon started a weekly wine tasting that’s both fun and informative and is hosting a few wine dinners this fall. The newly opened Tavernetta in Vail will also be hosting a wine dinner with Italy’s La Spinetta in September . More wine dinners won’t be announced until this winter, so keep an eye out. I have attended wine dinners in the past at La Tour , most recently with the fabulous Alma Rosa Winery and Zino Ristorante in Edwards. Sweet Basil in Vail hosts dining events with its wine director and occasional winemaker dinners. The best way to stay in the know is to follow the restaurants on social media and subscribe to their email list. During the Vail Wine Classic and Taste of Vail a number of other restaurants also host wine dinners since winemakers are pouring into the valley.

Events and festivals

I’ve written about wine festivals in the past and told you how great they are to explore new regions and wines, but it’s worth repeating. Go to these events ready to explore and take notes. Or at least take pictures of the wines you like to keep track because I promise after a few sips, you will forget.

Wine shop tastings

Many local wine shops offer wine tastings on certain days to bring customers into the store. Obviously, their goal is to get you to buy the wine, but it’s a good way to explore different seasonal wines and grapes you may not have sipped before. There is no risk since they’re typically free and if you do like the wine, take a bottle home. Here’s the caveat, there aren’t many wine shops in Vail Valley doing this, but there should be. (Hint, hint.)

Cheers to going beyond the wine aisle! I’d love to hear from you regarding wines you have discovered and how. Shoot me an email or follow me on Instagram and drop me a note.

Elaine Schoch is an award-winning travel writer and wine judge, certified by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2, and a certified American Wine Expert. She is also the editor at Carpe Travel, a content site focused on wine travel. You can follow her wine 101 and sipping adventures on Carpe Travel or Instagram.