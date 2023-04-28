Letter: Mike Towler and Todd Williams for Eagle River Water and Sanitation District Board

On May 2, the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District Board will be holding contested elections for seats in District 6 (a portion of East Edwards, Arrowhead, Bachelor Gulch and Beaver Creek) and District 4 (Western Avon/Wildridge, Singletree and Edwards north of I-70). While candidates run in their specific district areas, they are elected at large across the entire district and will be working for all customers served by ERWSD.

Mike Towler (District 6) is running to more effectively represent the interests of the community and is keenly focused on how best to manage increasingly scarce water resources. He will apply a thoughtful approach to best address issues of infrastructure upgrades, questions of water allocation and how to work through uncertainties of changing climate and impacts on water.

Mike spent his professional career as a Chartered Financial Analyst leveraging his analytical skills to assess and understand wide-ranging, complicated issues in order to provide data-driven and objective recommendations and decisions. He has demonstrated a similar approach as Treasurer of the Beaver Creek Metro District Board overseeing district operations and would undoubtedly bring these skills and experiences as a member of the ERWSD Board.

Todd Williams (District 4) serves with me on the Edwards Metro District Board and has a long history of positive and productive public service in the Edwards area and across Eagle County. Todd was instrumental in bringing several significant projects forward including the Edwards Roundabout which included a facilitating a collaborative partnership across several agencies including CDOT, Eagle County and other.

Todd would provide a great deal of history and knowledge to the ERWSD board while giving a new perspective on how to address the water-related challenges the community is facing and will continue to face in the future.

Both Mike and Todd will represent their constituents and the overall district in a very effective manner and I encourage you to cast your vote for them on May 2.

Vote In Person: May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ERWSD Offices (846 Forest Road in Vail)

The EagleVail Pavilion

The Edwards Fieldhouse

Mike Trueblood

Edwards