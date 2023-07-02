Norton: Managing what appears to be unmanageable

When I relocated from New Jersey to Colorado, I had made the drive ahead of the moving truck. Crossing through Kansas and into the eastern plains of Colorado on Interstate 70, I still couldn’t quite make out the mountains in the distance. However, the farther into Colorado I drove, the purple mountain’s majesties began to appear in the distance. And even though it was July, I could still make out the snow-capped peaks standing tall against the sunset.

At the time I wasn’t familiar with Longs Peak, Mt. Evans, or Pike’s Peak, just a few of the 14er’s in the beautiful state of Colorful Colorado, but I still could see these massive mountain structures in the distance. They were awe-inspiring for sure, but from a distance seemed much too difficult to think about trying to hike or climb them. And as my family and I settled into the foothills, the views of the mountains in the distance at both sunrise and sunset amazed us, as coming from New Jersey we were familiar with the oceans and hills of the East Coast, but nothing compared with the grandeur of what now stood before us.

As newbies to Colorado at the time, we were anxious and nervous, yet so excited to get into the mountains and do some exploring. Driving west on I-70, those mountaintops didn’t disappoint. There were times along the road where their beauty was only exceeded by their ominous features. I remember my family thinking that maybe we should turn back. And we are all glad we did not turn back, we kept going and finally stopped in Beaver Creek. After leaving the exit, and making our way toward the mountain, we could still not quite see the top, and again from far away it looked like that day’s hike might be more difficult than we had anticipated.

Beaver Creek isn’t even a 14er, (a mountain that is at least 14,000 feet in elevation), yet it seemed gigantic to us, almost unmanageable for rookies to the area. But as we got closer, we realized we could no longer see the top, as a matter of fact, the closer we got to that mountain, the smaller it became. And when we looked at the trail map and out at the winding trail ahead of us, we realized that what was right in front of us was more than manageable for sure, so we readied ourselves and took off up the mountain.

What mountain are you looking at right now? Does it look ominous and frightening from where you are currently standing? Maybe it’s a new cancer diagnosis, a personal battle with addiction, or a family member or friend fighting addiction. Perhaps it’s a relationship challenge at home. You may be facing a financial burden that seems to be getting bigger by the day. Your mountain could be a problem with your business or your team. If you are in sales and you are now halfway through the year and your numbers are way off, the chasm between your quota and where you currently are regarding your year-to-date sales seems like a much higher climb than you can conceivably make up in the next six months.

Whatever your mountain is, get closer to it. Stop looking at it from miles away. Find a guide, a coach, a family member, or a friend who you trust to help you build your trail map. Get to the base of the mountain, identify the trailhead, and execute your plan. The mountain isn’t going to climb itself, nor is it going to fall into the ocean and go away. You have more courage than you think, there is grit deep inside of you that needs to be surfaced to start the climb, and never underestimate your endurance to see it all through.

Is it time for you to get closer to the base of the mountain instead of imaging how difficult the climb might be from afar? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can realize that what seems completely unmanageable from a distance can seem completely manageable the closer we get, it really will be a better than good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.