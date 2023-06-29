Salomone: Traveling anglers anticipate change and plan for flexibility

A Lane Snapper on the fly in Exuma, Bahamas.

Anglers who travel with a fly rod or two learn how to navigate airports, ticketing gates and baggage claim. Inevitably everything you plan for gets tested. Weather and mechanical issues exist in a realm outside of your control. In order to attain your destination, whether it’s the Vail Valley or the Bahamas, preparing for change and planning for flexibility delivers a more pleasant experience.

When my daughter returned from the Starbucks in the Ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida to tell me the man a row away at our gate was from Vail, I perked up. Introductions were made. Anytime meeting locals outside of our valley is cool. And any fellow traveler with the same obscure destination such as the Exumas in the Bahamas enhances the trip. Soon both Jake and Justin Roach of our locally-based QuietKat company seemed like old friends.

Everyone’s travel plans were scrambled, after flying within sight of the Bahamas only to return to Florida to address a mechanical issue that could not be remedied in Exuma. After an exhaustive wait in Florida all of the passengers boarded the plane for a second time only to be unboarded again due to inclement weather. We lost a day.

Flats weren’t easily accessible from our private beach. The kayaks we had did provide for some mobility and short drifts over shallow reefs. Fly Fishing from a kayak has always been a pleasure I enjoy. However rough water limited the distance and time I could cover. I had to change my plans.

I was able to target reef fish on the fly from shore. Our private beach was about 150 yards long and guarded on each end by jagged, Bahamian rock. Casting from the rocks kept me a few feet above the water but required a casting basket to keep the fly line from tangling in the sharp, irregular surface. Old school Patagonia Marlwalkers provided protection for my feet.

My efforts yielded a mess of Lane Snappers on Clouser flies and a sinking fly line. I did get a few chance shots at huge barracudas. Large menacing beasts that would follow to the beach and pace back and forth taunting another fly to make a run towards the sand. But none committed to the rapidly retrieved needlefish flies or splashy top water poppers I was throwing on a 10wt.

Reservations were already made for our own boat. When the lady at the boat rental informed us the marine preserve, which prohibited fishing had been enlarged covering the entire bay we had boating access to, my plans for fishing with my daughters and niece sank. Her reply made perfect Bahamian sense, “They haven’t updated the maps.”

There were a lot of things that required updating in the Exumas. The car we rented, the roads we drove on and the flooding the torrential rains delivered were just a few of the things that could use attention. But for the most part we enjoyed the disconnect. We expected it, embraced it and in the end appreciated it with every pothole I hit while driving. Eventually, it made us laugh.

Plans made and reconfirmed morph into something totally different when traveling. A phone call to Bonefish Stevie who was in the midst of traveling himself when we spoke confirmed my desire for a guided fly fishing trip. He promptly guaranteed me a guide for a time window I had open.

Kingsley, a wonderfully genuine Bahamian soul, was my guide. His warm smile and knowledge of the bonefishing let me know all was good. He placed me in the middle of a flood tide on a flat that extended to the horizon and was filled with hungry bonefish. I connected. I lost fish. I landed fish. I laughed like a kid.

We regrouped back in the flats skiff. Rehydrated he recognized the signs of a high tide and knew where to exploit the deeper water. In water too deep to wade we located milk from actively feeding bonefish. I rapidly changed flies to something with more flash and heavier eyes and my largest bonefish to date came to hand.

Travel home went smoothly. We watched the sunrise over Hoopers Bay in the Exumas then four airports and three planes later we saw the sunset from our home in Colorado. Travel can be taxing but so rewarding. Planning for change and employing flexibility will help anglers get to the fish.

