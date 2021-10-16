Speaking of Pets: Halloween and your Pets

Pet costumes always liven the holiday.

Most people love Halloween . . . but unfortunately, Halloween isn’t always so fun for your pets.

Candy

Candy may be dandy, but not for your cat or dog. As you know, chocolate can be deadly to dogs, depending upon how dark it is and how much they ingest. Eight ounces of milk chocolate can make a 50-pound dog ill, but that same dog can be poisoned by just one ounce of dark chocolate.

Cats and dogs seldom bother taking the wrappers off candies when they eat them, which risk the danger of intestinal obstruction. Candies like the ubiquitous candy corn also contain high levels of sucrose and glucose, which can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea in pets.

Raisins and Grapes

Those cute little mini-boxes of raisins may seem like healthy treats, but not for your pets. Very small amounts of raisins or grapes can cause kidney failure in dogs and often in cats as well.

Glo-sticks

If you’ve ever had a cat, you know how much they love to chew on shiny things, and that includes decorations like glo-sticks. While it probably won’t kill your cat, the liquid inside can cause painful mouth irritation if your cat consumes it.

Candy Apples

Apples make a great treat for dogs, but not when they’re coated with sticky candy or caramel. Even more dangerous is that the seeds inside a whole apple contain deadly cyanide.

Candles

Fire and pets can be an extremely dangerous combination, even when the fire is a candle inside a pumpkin on your front porch. The flickering flame will attract your dog or cat, and before you know it they’ve stuck their paw or nose inside and become badly burned.

So feel free to enjoy the fun and goodies of Halloween, but remember to protect your pets so they don’t become a victim of the holiday.

Joan Merriam lives in Northern California with her golden retriever Joey and Maine coon cat Indy. She emphasizes that she’s not a veterinarian or animal behaviorist — just an animal lover who’s been writing about pets since 2012. You can reach her at joan@joanmerriam.com .