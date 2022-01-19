Trust Our Land: Keep up the biodiversity

Loss of biodiversity is a global issue. Fortunately, solutions exist at the local level.

EagleValleyWild.org/Courtesy photo

Adam McKay’s new film, “Don’t Look Up” — a star-studded satire about two astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth — has succeeded in something truly novel: bringing climate change to the big screen. The reviews are mixed, but it’s undeniable that Al Gore’s “The Inconvenient Truth” (and its mid-viewing powerpoints) pale in comparison to quite literally anything Leo and JLaw do together.

Besides dabbling in movie reviews, the film has your local land trust thinking about climate change’s less talked about, yet just as ruinous counterpart: biodiversity loss. The term refers to the decrease in any aspect of biodiversity (i.e. the genetic, species or ecosystem level). This could be 100 acres of clear-cutting to the decimation of the American bison. And the consequences of biodiversity loss are immense. Food systems, medicine and keeping infectious diseases at bay all depend on a biodiverse planet.

Unsurprisingly, humans play a heavy hand in biodiversity loss. According to the Living Planet Report 2020 from the World Wildlife Fund , North America has experienced a 33% decrease in biodiversity over the past 50 years; 52% of that decrease was the result of changes in land use and habitat loss/degradation. The continent has three billion fewer birds now than in 1970. But where exactly is this destruction taking place?

A little over half of the land in the United States is privately owned, but the vast majority (97%) of its protected areas are on public lands. Over the past two decades, that lack of protection has resulted in 75% of natural areas converted to development being on private lands. In other words, those land use changes mentioned in the WWF report are overwhelmingly happening on private lands.

What that hodgepodge of statistics tells us is that to prevent further biodiversity loss, a focus should be placed on private lands.

Take Eagle County, for example. Most of its land is at higher elevation and owned by the federal government, while private lands make up the valley floors. And — as we are witnessing — conserved open spaces on the valley floor are essential to the well-being of local wildlife.

Using conservation easements to permanently protect biodiverse areas on private land, such as critical winter range for elk, is central to EVLT’s work. One such easement, the Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space, provides a land buffer between federal lands and developed areas for local wildlife.

There are exciting tools out there to visualize all of these overlapping phenomena. The Nature Conservancy’s Resilient Land Mapping Tool allows users to explore the recognized biodiversity value of different regions. CODEX, a joint project between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado Natural Heritage Program, is “a one stop shop for synthesizing conservation data.”

It can feel trivial to reconcile the small-scale work we do with a supposed mass extinction. But zoom out a bit and the picture gets rosier. In 2021, 86,000 acres of land supporting biodiversity were conserved in Colorado. Emboldened by initiatives such as 30 by 30 , land conservancies and private landowners across the country are teaming up to tackle biodiversity loss through the voluntary conservation easement. Perhaps McKay has found his next script.

Ever think about what you can do to protect biodiversity in your community? EVLT would love to hear your thoughts. Write to us at community@evlt.org .

Oliver Skelly is the Eagle Valley Land Trust’s Community Conservation Coordinator, and can be reached at oliver@evlt.org . To learn more about The Eagle Valley Land Trust’s local conservation work, visit EVLT.org.