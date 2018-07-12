Comparing consensus on climate change and consensus on witches in Salem (letter)
July 12, 2018
Adam Quinton said, "The facts on climate change are clear" ("Facts matter; on climate change they are clear," letter to the editor, Sunday, July 8). In 2017, Princeton Professor Emeritus of Physics William Happer drew parallels to today's man-made climate change claims.
"I don't see a whole lot of difference between the consensus on climate change and the consensus on witches. At the witch trials in Salem, the judges were educated at Harvard. This was supposedly 100 percent science. The one or two people who said there were no witches were immediately hung. Not much has changed"
Tom Chastain
Eagle-Vail
