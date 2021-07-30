Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure bill includes $8.3 billion for Western water. Here’s how Colorado stands to benefit.

The receding shoreline of Blue Mesa Reservoir, near Gunnison, Colorado, shows signs of severe drought on July 16, 2021.

Dean Krakel/Special to The Colorado Sun

The nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill set to be debated in Congress in the coming weeks would send money to a wide range of priorities, from road and bridge repairs to expanding public transportation and broadband.

But the biggest boon for Colorado may not be money that would be spent helping move people around. It would likely come from the $8.3 billion the measure seeks for Western water projects.

“When I look at the three biggest things in this package for Colorado, water is first,” said U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Colorado Democrat. “I think it’s going to be a lot more than a drop in the bucket. It’s going to be a watershed moment.”

The legislation is still being finalized, but it appears to have enough Republican support in the Senate to clear the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

