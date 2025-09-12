Conservation Corner: Native landscapes are nature’s firefighters

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Every summer, our eyes, ears, and noses are tuned into the signs of wildfire. With the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires, it’s no surprise that our community works hard to reduce wildfire risk.

Often overlooked is the crucial role that native and healthy landscapes play in wildfire prevention. The intricate balance of our ecosystem is our first line of defense against wildfires, and our plants, soil, wildlife and water all have a role to play in wildfire prevention and mitigation.

Eagle County’s native flora has evolved to thrive in the specific conditions and historical fire patterns of our region. These plants often have deep root systems that help maintain soil moisture, reducing the risk of fire spreading, and some plants display a natural resistance to fire, also slowing a fire’s rapid spread.

Conversely, noxious weeds, particularly the invasive cheatgrass, contribute significantly to fire risk. Cheatgrass spreads rapidly and dries out quickly, creating a dense, continuous fuel layer that ignites easily, leading to more severe and frequent wildfires.

Soil health also plays a fundamental role in wildfire mitigation. Healthy soils rich in organic matter and microorganisms retain moisture more effectively than “dead” soils, reducing the likelihood of fires starting and spreading. Native plants contribute to soil health with their extensive root systems and water-holding capacity.

Grazing wildlife, such as elk, moose, and deer, helps manage vegetation by keeping underbrush and grasses in check. This reduces the amount of dry, combustible material that can fuel wildfires. Additionally, cattle can be strategically grazed to create fuel breaks. Managed grazing reduces the volume of dry grasses and other fine fuels in specific areas, making it more difficult for wildfires to spread easily and rapidly.

Healthy streams and riparian areas also act as natural firebreaks and support biodiversity. A diverse ecosystem is inherently more resilient to disturbances, including wildfires. Wetlands and streams maintain high moisture levels in the surrounding soil and vegetation, creating buffers that slow or stop the spread of fire.

While our community is accustomed to taking action to prevent and mitigate wildfire risk, we can take our role as landscape stewards a step further by protecting and enhancing natural wildfire defense systems through conservation practices. These can include controlling noxious weeds and planting native vegetation; utilizing soil health practices such as no-till farming, cover cropping, and composting; preserving habitat for local wildlife; utilizing targeted cattle grazing, and ensuring stream and wetland health.

By understanding and supporting these natural systems, we can create a more resilient landscape capable of withstanding the increasing threat of wildfires. Conservation efforts must continue to prioritize these elements to protect our communities and preserve the natural beauty of Eagle County.

Learn more about how to reduce your wildfire risk from the Eagle County Wildfire Collaborative at ECWildfire.org , and find out more about how the EC Conservation District is working to promote and improve landscape and ecosystem health at EaglecountyCD.com .

Allegra Waterman-Snow is the Program Manager for the Eagle County Conservation District, which is committed to preserving and restoring natural resources by collaborating, educating, and cooperating for conservation. Contact her at allegra.eaglecountycd@gmail.com .