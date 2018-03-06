Considering growing interest in motorized sports, do we really need more wilderness? (letter)

What a wonderful area we live in. We are so lucky to have so much public land around us to enjoy so many activities. We have acres and acres of forest that is protected, and we have more than 250,000 acres of restricted-use wilderness around us.

The question is, do we have enough area to recreate in all the different ways that people enjoy? If we take the nearly 100,000 acres of proposed wilderness and restrict all mechanized use, does this leave our growing population enough area to use our mechanized equipment?

I don't think so.

Each year, there are more mountain bikers, dirt bikers and low-impact, over-the-snow machines that need areas to recreate. Don't we have enough wilderness at this point?

Randall Guerriero

West Vail