Conway: Who has the right of way in a roundabout? If you don’t know, it’s time to learn

1. The automobile already inside the intersection (or circle) has the right of way.

2. The automobile that reaches the yield sign first has the first right to enter the intersection (or circle).

3. And finally, if two autos arrive at the yield sign at the same time, the automobile on the right should enter first.

That's it. But wow, with the advent of roundabouts, what an assortment of issues we Americans can raise to complicate the process. For your convenience, here is a list of the newly invented American rules that many drivers ignorantly obey.

1. The Stopper. This driver stops dead at the yield sign. It is not only a stop sign; it is a "super duper power stop sign." This driver will wait until all other automobiles in view have arrived at the roundabout and passed through it. The approaching car may be a half-mile away, but the parked Stopper will patiently wait. Everybody has the right of way but The Stopper.

A car may be in a train of 20, meaning that there is no way that the second car could have reached the yield sign ahead of The Stopper, but he will let all 20 cars race through. Only when there is not another car in sight will The Stopper timidly enter the intersection or roundabout and find a way on to his destination. It can be pretty frustrating to be behind a Stopper

2. The Speedster. This driver believes that he or she has the right of way because of his or her speed. They roar confidently toward the intersection or roundabout, ignoring all other drivers approaching from all other sides, believing that the yield sign does not apply to them.

I actually had a driver explain this to me. I had slowly rolled into the roundabout when a car racing in from my left laid on the horn. How dare I pull in ahead of him? He kept laying on the horn, so I stopped to let him pull up beside me and lecture me. "You almost caused an accident," he said, "I almost hit you. I had the right away (sic); why did you pull in front of me?"

Now, if he had hit me, it would have clearly been his fault. He would have hit me from behind. So what was his reasoning? "How could you have had the right of way if I had pulled in front of you?" I asked. "Obviously I was at the intersection before you. And if you had hit me from behind, it would have been your fault."

"Well, I was going faster," he said. And that explained it.

3. The Train Car. This driver believes that he or she inherits the rights of the driver before him or her. It's like this: This driver wants us to believe that he or she is part of a train and the rights of the first car, which approached the roundabout properly. They feel as long as they maintain the same speed and tailgate closely behind that they inherit the rights of the driver in front of them. The car to their right, which has obviously arrived at the yield sign before them, has to wait because the train car has invoked a "group privilege."

Now, you may think that rules are rules, and if you just obey them and end up in an accident in a roundabout, the local sheriff or highway patrol will sort it out and protect you. They will make sure the Stoppers, Speedsters and Train Cars get ticketed and you get rewarded for knowing the rules and doing it right. Well, think again.

I recently approached an Avon roundabout behind one of the local sheriff's deputies. And to my utter shock, he was Stopper. The poor confused soul arrived at the roundabout like his first day at school. He just parked and idled as every car within shouting distance approached the roundabout from all different directions and raced through.

There was a long train and every conceivable combination. True to the dictum of The Stopper, he waited patiently until all of these traffic violators were gone, and when there were no more cars in sight and no one left to break the law or confuse our intrepid cop, he cautiously rolled into the roundabout.

If the sheriff's deputy doesn't know the rules, how can we expect anyone else to know?

Which brings me to this final point: Just like the word "ain't" forced its way into the English dictionary, so the roundabout train has become today's rule of law. If you arrive at the same time at a four-way stop, the person on the right has the right of way. But the rules of the roundabout are now clearly the opposite. The fast-moving train arriving from the left is boss.

My hope is that people will awaken and understand the law to ease the current epidemic.

Ryan Conway is an Avon resident.