Crosswalks in roundabouts put pedestrians at risk of injury (letter)
April 6, 2018
To whoever is in charge of the roundabouts: Please stop putting pedestrian crosswalks at the "traffic circles." Isn't the whole point to keep traffic flowing? Plus, it's a miracle nobody's been hit. To all that use those crosswalks, make sure you look both ways; traffic normally doesn't expect to stop.
It's a terrible design, so I can't even say thanks. Better hope for the next one?
Johanna Smith
Gypsum
