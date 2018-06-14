Cyclists, share the road, particularly through gated communities (letter)

I have been a road cyclist in the Vail Valley for about 20 years. We are incredibly lucky to have some the most beautiful and challenging cycling in the world right here in our backyard. As cyclists, we also need to respect non-riders and the neighborhoods we ride in. Several of the most grueling local road climbs take us into gated communities, and we need to be very considerate when riding in those communities.

It was brought to my attention today that some cyclists have been sighted being very rude in some of our private communities, i.e. riding two to three abreast and not yielding properly to the locals. Please remember they are allowing us to ride in their private neighborhoods, and we owe them the utmost respect and should ride appropriately.

A few cyclists can give the majority a bad reputation, so please spread the word and ask all fellow cyclists to ride appropriately and share the road. It is a great privilege to ride the Vail Valley, which we must respect.

P.S. I also want to give a shout out and thank you to Ed and Jane, the good Samaritans who rescued me on the side of the road today with a flat tire.

