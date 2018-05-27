Democrat Phil Weiser the best choice for Colorado Attorney General (letter)

We have an amazing candidate to be Colorado's next Attorney General. His name is Phil Weiser and I strongly encourage you to vote for him in the June 26 primary. Phil easily won the democratic state assembly with 53 percent of the vote and has been endorsed by former Colorado AG Ken Salazar, former Governor Bill Ritter and many other Coloradans.

The Colorado AG plays a crucial role for our state and our people. The AG's office, with over 500 people reporting to the AG, defends our constitutional freedoms, stands up for consumers and — especially important to those of us in the mountains — protects our land, air, and water.

I have been volunteering for Phil's campaign for close to a year and I believe that Phil is a leader with the experience and values to work tirelessly to represent us and protect our democracy. Phil's mother was born in a concentration camp, which led to a deep appreciation of our country and to his long-standing commitment to public service. Phil clerked at the US Supreme Court for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and has lived in Colorado since then, except for when he worked in Washington D.C. in senior positions at the Department of Justice and at the White House's National Economic Council.

He has been a professor at and the dean of CU Law School, where he founded the Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship, litigated civil rights cases, co-chaired an innovation council, and served on President Obama's transition team, overseeing the Federal Trade Commission.

He will use all these experiences to listen to and support the concerns of local businesses and civic leaders around the state and to protect our individual rights, our democracy and our environment.

You can learn more at philforcolorado.com. Thank you!

Gail Flesher

Edwards