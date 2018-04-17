 Despite challenging snow year at Vail, mountain grooming was world class (letter) | VailDaily.com

Just want to drop a quick note to thank the mountain groomers for the extra fine job they have done this winter. We may have not had the best snow year, but the groomers kept the front side of the mountain as good as grooming gets. They truly are the best in the world.

Thanks,

Buzz Schleper

Vail