Despite what he claims, Epstein is not an ‘expert’ on conservative thought (letter)

To the editor: In the first paragraph of his letter ("Thoughts on conservative thought," Tuesday, Sept. 25), Stewart Epstein, of Rochester, New York, says, "For the past 40 years, I have tried to become an expert on conservative political thought."

The rest of Mr. Epstein's letter reveals he has learned nothing in his 40 years of study.

No, Mr. Epstein, conservatives are not "survival-of-the-fittest social Darwinists."

Conservatives believe in the Constitution as written, in limited government and in the states' reclaiming the responsibilities that were seized by the federal government, beginning with the New Deal.

Conservatives don't want to "abolish and eliminate all federal government safety-net programs." Conservatives do want a more efficient use of their tax dollars and believe that all of society's problems cannot be solved by merely throwing more money at them. A case in point is Lyndon Johnson's "War on Poverty."

Finally, in response to Mr. Epstein's reference to "hidden stealth tactics to influence opinion," did he have in mind Fusion GPS and the Steele dossier funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign?

Gerald Katz

Edwards