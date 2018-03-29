Diane Mitsch Bush: A candidate who has proven that she fights for her constituents (letter)

I have been talking a lot lately about the fact that Diane Mitsch Bush is the only Democratic candidate that has the credentials and ability to beat Scott Tipton, and clearly I'm not the only one who thinks so.

The preference poll in Garfield County showed that Diane won more than 60 percent of the delegates, incredible considering that Garfield is Karl Hanlon's home county. This is his home, his neighbors, and he still couldn't make a strong showing. If Karl Hanlon cannot connect with his own neighbors and win in his hometown and county, how can he be expected to win in a large district like Colorado's 3rd Congressional District?

In Eagle County, just one of the counties Diane has represented in the State House, 100 percent of the delegates voted for Diane. This contrast speaks volumes to the viability of Diane.

The most important thing now is to beat Scott Tipton. Diane is a candidate who has proven that she fights for her constituents and they trust and respect her. She has an outstanding record, can win in districts with voter composition like the 3rd Congressional District, and it's on us to rally behind her now so that our resources and time can be spent taking down Tipton.

Tricia Farrell

Glenwood Springs