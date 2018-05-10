Diane Mitsch Bush fighting for health care, environment and so much more (letter)

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.

Women are running for political office in record numbers. I am writing to you today to ask your help in supporting these women, specifically our former Democratic member of the Colorado House of Representatives, Dianne Mitsch Bush, who is running for Congress. Diane just won the State Assembly (Colorado's caucus process) and is gearing up to defeat Rep. Scott Tipton.

Diane is creating a lot of buzz. It's nice to see that Diane is running a real grassroots campaign, with the support of more than 1,000 donors and most of those (72 percent) from small dollar donations of $100 or less.

Diane is the real deal, and this race is getting national attention now because of Diane: She was just endorsed by the Progressive Democrats of America. Her other endorsements include Ken Salazar-former Senator from Colorado, Gunnison Political Revolution (local chapter of Bernie's Our Revolution) and countless number of local officials.

She is the only candidate in the race rated a Champion of Universal Healthcare by the Colorado Foundation for Universal Healthcare, as a result of her work for health care in the House. She was also awarded 2017 Conservation Colorado's Legislator of the Year for her longstanding dedication to protecting our land, water and wildlife. Talk about an environmental champion!

Diane has fought for our health care, our environment and so much more, and she's the exact person we need to replace Tipton in November.

Beth Bailey

Eagle-Vail