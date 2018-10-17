Diane Mitsch Bush most qualified to represent 3rd Congressional District (letter)
October 17, 2018
Diane Mitsch Bush is the best choice for our Colorado District 3 for U.S. House of Representatives. Diane is a true protector of our Colorado lifestyle. This is an important national election because it can turn the U.S. House blue, giving the U.S. Congress the votes in the House to check and balance the dangerous impulses of Donald Trump.
Diane has served as a strong leader in the Colorado State House and was recognized as Colorado's Legislator of the Year by farmers, ranchers and conservationists. Her decades of work here have protected our environment and public lands, the rights of our citizens and our idyllic Colorado lifestyle.
Diane will protect our public lands, air, water and wildlife. She will fight for science-based climate change legislation, work to end fossil-fuel subsidies and work for clean, renewable energy. She will work for common sense gun safety laws that protect all citizens in schools and public places.
Diane will fight for health care rights for all Coloradans. Colorado has some of the highest costs for health care in the country, especially in our mountain communities. Diane supports universal health coverage and will fight against cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Diane has represented our Western farm and ranch communities in the Colorado State Legislature. She will work to repeal the harmful Trump tariffs and tax law and pass a farm bill that preserves water rights and actually works for rural families. And she will fight for more funding for education and against predatory student loan companies.
Diane is running against the incumbent, Scott Tipton, who has voted with Trump 96 percent of the time. More than half of his campaign donations come from outside money like the National Rifle Association, the Koch brothers and others who don't support Coloradan values. He is simply a Trump yes man. Diane will think and work to support the state of Colorado and our hard-working people.
Colorado ballots are in the mail this week. Please join me and vote for Diane Mitsch Bush to protect Colorado's environment, health care and strong economy.
Gena Whitten
Beaver Creek
