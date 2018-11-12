Did readers recognize the message of elitist bigotry in Noble’s column? (letter)

Bigoted blathering can give one a frightful headache. Claire Noble's recent and seemingly endless "Collective delusions" commentary was very revealing (Thursday, Nov. 8). It's amazing how many words it took her to express what she could have summarized in one short paragraph (i.e., her obvious bigotry, contempt and complete intolerance for any American citizen who disagrees with her political leanings).

Even more revealing, and frankly quite sad, is that Claire was capable of deluding herself into believing that readers would not recognize her message of elitist bigotry for exactly what it was.

Aggie Chastain

Eagle-Vail