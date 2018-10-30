Do you believe that government solves nothing? Then vote for Cartier (letter)
October 30, 2018
At a recent candidate forum, Jacqueline Cartier, who is running to be our county commissioner, said, "Government solves nothing."
If you believe government should do nothing to try to solve the health care mess, you should vote for her.
If you believe that government should do nothing to try to solve the affordable housing mess, you should vote for her.
If you believe the government should not try to preserve our open spaces, you should vote for her.
But if you, like me, believe that government can and should play a role in improving the quality of life in our valley, you should vote for Jeannie McQueeney.
Jamie Harrison
Eagle
