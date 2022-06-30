Dobbs: A view from the top

Greg Dobbs



Credit to the Colorado Department of Transportation, CDOT. It knows where it lives.

I’ve taken my first few bike rides this season up Vail Pass and seen that as CDOT works to add a third lane along about five miles of eastbound Interstate 70 to mitigate winter weather mishaps, it is pulling out all the stops to also improve the bike path alongside it.

When the work is done, the path will be farther from the highway — about 30-40 feet to the south — and a relief for those of us who reach the top, then fly back down to the west toward Vail against the eastbound traffic speeding toward the summit just a few feet from our handlebars.

I do wonder though, watching bulldozers carving deep dips in the soil for the new path, if it’s going to be an uphill rollercoaster, as if we need to power ourselves up more nasty little grades on top of the 2,200 feet of elevation gain for the climb? Sure, it’s uphill no matter how you do it, but for my part, I hope they fill in those deep dips and let us climb it evenly.

The birds-eye view you get just by riding alongside the construction — for the highway and the bike path — is an education. It takes a lot more to pave a highway than meets the eye. Concrete, rebar, water lines, drainage pipes. Maybe I understand at least a little better why these things cost so much and take so long.

And credit by the way to CDOT’s workers (and to the private contractors on the project, too). They are out there in broiling sun and blustery cold. Working alongside an interstate highway for eight hours a day means eight hours of sometimes deafening noise and sometimes noxious fumes.

Credit, too, to the bike shops that haul tourists to the top in vans, then release them on bikes to barrel back down the path to Vail. Just a few years ago, it seemed that they did very little by way of telling their customers the rules of the road: Stay in single file when a cyclist is coming uphill against you, pull your bike off the path if you stop. Now, everyone seems to do the right thing. It’s a whole lot safer.

No credit though to most other cyclists I’ve seen sharing the uphill grind. It used to be, as they passed you or you passed them, many would say hi, or at least give a friendly nod. After all, it’s not just common courtesy but given what we’re doing, we have a common bond. On my rides this year, not one out of five has said so much as boo.

But my more lasting reflection is, climbing to the top is as satisfying as it is hard. Especially when a tourist comes up to you and says, “You rode up here? I’m having trouble just walking around.” Good for the lungs. Good for the ego.

Greg Dobbs is a speaker, author, and veteran television journalist who is a part-time resident of East Vail. Check out more of his writing at GregDobbs.Substack.com .