Dobbs: Two years and counting for Vail Pass rest area

If you’ve even glanced over as you’ve driven up Interstate 70 at the top of Vail Pass, you know that the rest area at the summit is closed. It has been for a year-and-a-half now, since the spring of 2022, when the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that it would shut down at the beginning of May, that it would be torn up and rebuilt over the course of two years, and that it would reopen this October.

It hasn’t, it’s not going to, and I’ve wondered why.

Of course, construction of anything at an elevation of 10,666 feet presents obstacles that don’t get in the way down lower. Like the weather. The optimal working window at that altitude already is short and was even shorter last year when “the complexity of the project and the number of stakeholders involved,” according to CDOT (it’s all on Forest Service land), delayed the start for more than three months. What that meant was, that once they even got going, they had to wrap up the work after just 85 days when the weather closed in. Then this year, because of record snowfall — more than 6 feet above the average — they lost another month and couldn’t even get moving again until the middle of May.

As CDOT also pointed out to me in a comprehensive letter when I asked why it’s all taking so long, it’s not as simple as paving a new parking lot and building a new structure with restrooms for visitors. For starters, just setting an enduring foundation, let alone the underpinnings for a parking lot for that altitude, takes longer. The old visitors building, dating back to 1980, wasn’t up to current codes, and its water and wastewater systems were failing, which forced fairly frequent closures. For the busiest rest area in the state — almost half-a-million people stop there each year — that just wasn’t maintainable anymore. From the pictures and descriptions I’ve seen, the new building, at 5,600 square feet, is going to be a hundred-percent improvement. More restrooms, more space, even a partially-enclosed exterior viewing deck.

What’s more, the volume of vehicles, from tourists’ SUVs to 72-foot-long semis, had outgrown the capacity of the asphalt. Whenever I’d ride my bike up the pass and stop to rest my legs, I had to dodge those trucks pulling in and out of the parking lot. Something had to change. Now there’ll be space for 20 semis instead of 6, and 65 personal vehicles instead of 32, and by reconfiguring the entryway to the complex, it’ll all be more accessible than it was.

Support Local Journalism Donate



So the entire rest area is undergoing an overhaul, inside and out. And it’s high time.

And yet … two years, and it still isn’t done? CDOT’s explanations all make sense, but I have this nagging memory of a lightning-fast building project I saw in the unlikeliest of places: Ramallah, the capital of the Palestinian West Bank.

It was 2004, and the PLO leader Yasser Arafat had just died. I already was with a television camera crew covering a story elsewhere in the Middle East when our network told us to hightail it to Ramallah. It was worth it. Whatever the rest of us might think about Arafat, he was the Palestinians’ George Washington. As his body was flown by helicopter into the huge open spaces of the “Muqataa,” the headquarters of the PLO and the Palestinian Authority, hundreds of thousands of people poured in to pay tribute.

But it was what I saw at the end of the week that’s relevant to our rest area today. Architectural plans already were drawn for a showy mausoleum, but of course, it wouldn’t actually be built until the body was cold. Once they started though, it didn’t take five days to get it finished. Five days.

It wasn’t the elegant two-story glass and limestone Arafat Mausoleum that stands today, but it was a respectful and impressive structure nonetheless. You have to understand, I’d visited Ramallah several times over the years and from one visit to the next, I’d see rubble from collapsed buildings that never got cleared. The joke among us smug Western journalists was that “bukra,” which is the Arabic word for “tomorrow,” meant the same thing as “mañana” but without a sense of urgency.

Of course, the Palestinians didn’t have to work at 10,666 feet and frankly, they had no other “stakeholders” to answer to, but still, they pulled out all the stops and got it done.

Want the news to come to you? Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

CDOT tells me that the contractor for the rest area atop Vail Pass “is committed to working as far into the fall of 2023 as possible, however, it will not be enough to complete construction in 2023.” They’ll still “need most of next summer to complete the building.”

I know good things are worth waiting for, and it will be a very good thing once it’s finished, but it’s been a very long wait.

Greg Dobbs is a speaker, author, and veteran television journalist who is a part-time resident of East Vail. Check out more of his writing at GregDobbs.Substack.com .