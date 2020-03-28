Donovan: Resources to help you navigate this crisis

Within a matter of days, many of our lives changed drastically. Tragedy has visited our communities as we have lost friends to COVID-19.

This all feels intensified in the mountains and Western Slope. Our small towns are woven together in a way that makes this feel closer, heavier. You or a friend lost their job. You know someone who isn’t seeing their kids at night because they are afraid of getting them sick. The news stories aren’t just stories to us — they are real impacts to us and our neighbors.

The impacts of this unprecedented historic event will have long-term impacts on you, and on our state. While we must focus on the immediate goal of breaking the chain of transmission, I want to share with you a look ahead and connect you with helpful resources.

Just this week, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center established a multilingual phone line that you can dial into which will connect you to COVID-19 related resources. Coloradans can reach 2-1-1 Colorado online at 211Colorado.org, by dialing 2-1-1 or texting your zip code to 898-211.

Small Businesses in Colorado

This has been tough on small businesses across Colorado. Both the state and the federal government are working to quickly provide relief. Colorado resources, eligibility information, loan application links, and emerging economic recovery resources can all be found at choosecolorado.com.

Regarding the Phase 3 stimulus package (CARES), I am in close contact with my partners in Washington D.C. to ensure this package will work for our communities and rural Colorado. I know how important it is for rural Colorado to have a voice at the table and I am making sure there are resources dedicated to our communities so everything doesn’t get directed to cities.

Health care in Colorado

To help get more coverage for people in the time of this public health emergency, Connect for Health Colorado opened up an enrollment period for those who are currently uninsured. Enrollment is currently open and will close on April 3 for coverage starting on April 1, 2020. For more information visit Connect for Health Colorado.

Planning for the long-term

I am acutely aware of the lasting economic impacts of COVID-19. That is why I am committed to working on long-term solutions. I submitted a request for an interim study, the COVID-19 Economic Impact and Recovery Study Committee, to analyze the economic consequences experienced in Colorado because of COVID-19. I am also working with the Polis administration to make sure that as solutions are being considered, they include voices from the entire state.

Outreach and contact

Although I am not in the Capitol, I am still here and available to support you and answer questions. I’ve helped with everything I can, whether it was getting people home from traveling abroad to supporting local restaurants, and anything in between.

Many of the ideas that have been addressed by Gov. Polis have come from Senate District 5. I am replying to all emails and phone calls to put you first in this time of uncertainty.

Please, if you have concerns reach out via email Kerry.Donovan.Senate@State.CO.US, or call me at (303) 866-4871. We’ll get through this together. And thank you to all those people continuing to work hard to protect us and allow us to stay at home safely. From our health care workers to our garbage men — thank you.

Kerry Donovan represents Senate District 5, which encompasses Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake and Pitkin counties. She can reached at kerry.donovan.senate@state.co.us