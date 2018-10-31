Don’t vote for more of the same for Avon Town Council (letter)

If you're going to vote for Town Council in Avon, vote for a dose of reality and reason, not more of the same nonsense.

If you have had the privilege of watching the same Town Council I have recently (https://www.highfivemedia.org/town-avon), then you'd know as I do that this Town Council has spent an excessive amount of time and energy discussing, among other things, cat declawing and a barn that very few understand, even fewer want and one that no one can afford.

Now, I have to admit, this is in no way what I ever envisioned local government to be. From Jake Wolf's regular middle-schoolish comments to the clear envy of other mountain towns, I am left to ponder how it is possible for such a small contingency to have managed to monopolize the reckless idea of spending an impossible amount of money on what amounts to a rickety old shed with no good plan?

A previous editorial in this paper could not have been more spot-on: The town of Avon needs a project diet ("Avon needs a project diet," Peter Warren, Tuesday, Aug. 28)! From the failed stage to the empty promise of the mall now to a road that goes nowhere.

The next council needs to look in the mirror and ask themselves ahead of any purchases or expenditure, if this was my personal money and I owned this town, could I really justify this expense? But before that can happen, you need to ask yourself, why would I vote for someone that thinks it makes sense to spend any amount of money on a storage shed?

This town can capitalize on the one-of-a-kind gem that Vail and Telluride could only dream to have: a lake! Last time I checked, no one ever talks about the amazing barns in Vail or the sheds in Telluride. … But what do I know? I have a cat that had its claws removed. … I won't vote for that darn barn, and I won't vote for you if you do!

Evan Eckhart

Avon