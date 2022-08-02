Dow: Your local post office archivist

I have been around long enough to remember when it was fun to go to the post office in Avon. Actually, it is not that bad going there today, outside of half-hour waits and grumbling customers.

Every now and then I overhear a conversation of people who happen to encounter a friend or neighbor while standing in line (not keyed into their phones). I usually strike up a conversation, having been related by marriage to Aunt Harriet, who could sit in a doctor’s waiting room and learn in detail everyone’s ailment and who was known to talk for a half hour to the wrong number. Anyway, I met the sous chef at the Park Hyatt (he didn’t share any recipes) and I learned that there are good clothes at the EagleVail Golf Course pro shop (no insider trading as to sales).

Back to the old days: We used to go to a little corner of the Avon Center (not the liquor store, although that might have softened the anxiety and impatience with the 30-minute wait) where residents and property owners received boxes “on the town” so to speak … gratis … since there was no home delivery.

The situs has changed over the years, but I believe it became a county health clinic and then perhaps a bureau of motor vehicles, and even part of the space may have been a sandwich shop (the best possible usage ever) with very generous portions and even better prices. However, when I first visited the spot to open a box (for mail I didn’t want to receive, e.g., bills and business documents that interrupted all the fun I was having), I got to know the total of three postal workers on staff: Bart, the postmaster, and two clerks, Beverly and Eppy.

They were always there. Bart took ribbing from his friends who had most likely been out partying with him the night before. Beverly and Eppy were efficient and friendly as they handed us our mail. Yes, there were lines, but it was a way to catch up on local gossip, say hello to someone I knew, and even make a purchase of a sweatshirt — white, 100% cotton with a silkscreened postage stamp on the front — which I still possess somewhere in an overstuffed closet along with my stash of treasures.

Then change had to come. Inevitable. We noticed all the prairie dogs scurrying and the construction of the “big building” across the way. Once completed, nothing remained the same.

My first question was: “Do we get to keep the same box?” Second question: “Where’s Bart?” Rumor had it that Bart’s family won the lottery and he moved to Longmont. Fact or fiction, we were happy for Bart. He wouldn’t have liked the “inner sanctum” office (curtain always closed) of the phantom postmaster in the new building.

Beverly stayed on as box clerk and remained the same cheerful, helpful Beverly who could actually locate a missing package. It seemed as if some of the other front-line workers took “crabby pills” prior to arriving at work. However, I recently ran into one of the “old guard” who defies Post Office Rules and who is actually friendly as he puts those millions of Amazon and other mail-order packages in the bins with a key (if you are lucky enough to get one).

Now for the aside (Dow story tradition). There have actually been some noteworthy postal employees: Benjamin Franklin, postmaster general when he was not practicing diplomacy with French courtesans; Charles Lindbergh, who flew the mail route from St. Louis to Chicago (did he dump a bag of mail to avoid a mishap?); and finally, my friend’s father, a true blue Irish mail carrier who enjoyed a tip and a nip with customers on his final Christmas run.

Back to Avon’s post office in its present state. I once used a post office that was equally slow. There was a bench inside plus a plaque entitled “Customer’s Bill of Rights.” We would read these “rights” aloud within earshot of the clerks as we waited, and finally, they disappeared!

Marie Dow has been sashaying between Little Rock, Arkansas, Avon, and Missouri for many years, mainly chasing music, good snow and fine living. She recently taught at Gulf University for Science and Technology in Kuwait.