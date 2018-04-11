Eagle County Republicans: State assemblies convene this week (column)

Editor's note: This is the final installment in a series explaining the pre-primary election process.

The final steps in an off year election cycle are the state assemblies. Delegate and alternates elected at the Eagle County Assembly on Saturday, March 24, will travel to the Front Range for these very important meetings.

On Friday, April 13, all district assemblies will meet. Those affecting Eagle County are Congressional Districts 2 and 3, Senate District 5 and House District 26, which will meet at the Hyatt Denver Tech Center to elect the candidates who represent their respective districts on the Republican Primary ballots on Tuesday, June 26. Judicial District 5 does not have an election this year and therefore will not meet.

Any candidate receiving 70 percent of the vote of the delegates will be the only candidate to move forward to the ballot through the assembly. In the absence of that, those candidates who receive more than 30 percent of the vote will automatically appear on the primary ballot, those who receive less than 10 percent will not, and those who receive between 10 percent and 30 percent may appear on the primary ballot if they petition onto the ballot by collecting signatures.

Candidates can also choose to access the ballot through petition only, skipping the assemblies altogether, thereby automatically securing a spot if they meet the petition qualifications.

On Saturday, April 14, the state assembly will be held at the University of Colorado Event Center in Boulder. Candidates there will also have the option of accessing the primary ballot via the assembly process or by petition.

Recommended Stories For You

Candidates vying to represent the Republican Party on the June 26 primary ballot will begin the process for the offices of governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state and University of Colorado regent at large.

Also under consideration will be resolutions that have been forwarded by the 64 counties during their assembly process. Voting will result in those resolutions that will be sent on to the Republican National Committee for possible inclusion in the national platform.

So there you have it. In a presidential election year, the process culminates with a meeting of the RNC at a national convention. In those years, delegates and alternates are chosen at the state assembly to go to the National Convention.

For anyone who has never participated in the election process from the grass roots up, you have missed a great opportunity to witness the democratic process at its most basic levels. I had the distinct honor and pleasure of being elected all the way through as a Romney delegate, attending the Tampa convention in 2012. It's an inspiration to be involved in the very heart of America democracy, and I would urge everyone to participate whenever they can.

Kaye Ferry is chairperson of the Eagle County Republican Party. For questions, contact kaye@kayeferry.com or call 970-376-5100.