Eagle County school board president: Excitement builds for new leadership (column)

On behalf of the Eagle County Schools Board of Education, I am proud to announce that Dr. Carlos Ramirez will serve as our next superintendent. He is highly qualified and embodies our values. With a doctorate in educational administration, a master's in human resources and 27 years of experience in schools, his credentials speak for themselves.

He is a fisherman and a backpacker who enjoys a challenge, like catching a fish in the High Sierras and another in the Pacific Ocean on the same day. Most importantly, his focus is on kids: their achievement and well-being.

The hiring process was thorough. We started in January with extensive community engagement and input, which led to the development of a Leadership Profile Report, which was used to screen all applicants. The search firm did an in-depth vetting of all the candidates, and the board selected and interviewed the semifinalists.

We were pleased to present two incredibly strong finalists to the community. With the input from citizen interview committees, additional board interviews and some informal gatherings, it became evident that Dr. Ramirez is the leader for us.

He is a forward-thinking educator who values and supports the work that is taking place in Eagle County Schools. Our strategic plan, our emphasis on global-ready skills and our willingness to innovate caught his attention and inspired him to seek to join our team. His instructional expertise and data driven decision-making will be an excellent addition to our top-notch leadership team already in place.

Listen, learn, share, build and plan: This is the cycle Ramirez intends to use in order to facilitate understanding and teamwork. He is energized by our goal of increasing achievement and growth for all students.

Every decision he makes is based on a fundamental question: "Is it good for students?" His personal goal is to engage students, staff and community in a journey that embraces high expectations and a willingness to experiment on the road to improved performance. His vision for excellent education is consistent with ours.

Carlos has told me that he welcomes the opportunity to work closely with the Board of Education and the community that make up Eagle County Schools, in order to continue growing the excellent programs already in place.

We welcome his energy, experience and student centered thinking.

He will be visiting the district in early May to meet with district leadership, principals, teachers, staff, students and community members. These events will be announced as plans are finalized. It is always exciting to have a change of leadership at the top of an organization. I look forward to a bright and dynamic future for Eagle County Schools.

Kate Cocchiarella is the president of the Board of Education of Eagle County Schools.