Eagle River Coalition: Why healthy riparian zones matter

An aerial view of Brush Creek flowing through the Brush Creek Open Space and Valley Ranch during high water flows. Eagle Valley Wild/Todd Winslow Pierce

Have you ever heard of an area described as being “riparian?” What does this term mean and what do these areas have to do with water quality and ecosystem health?

Made up of streambanks, wetlands and floodplains, riparian areas are the transitional spaces between land and aquatic systems. They create a natural infrastructure that helps filter out pollutants before they can enter waterways, serve as critical habitat for birds and critters, and can also protect water quality by reducing erosion and sedimentation.

Riparian areas can play important roles in resource management and emergency preparedness, serving both as floodplains during high runoff events and providing natural buffer zones in events like devastating wildfires. Their impact is also very large, given the little amount of space they take up. Over 80% of wildlife relies on these areas during their lifespan, while only 2% of the land in Colorado are riparian areas.

Here in our local region, complex river systems, or a “messy” river — those that feature robust riparian zones, gentle streams and areas of fast-moving water, are generally considered healthy. The complexity of river systems has been impacted, however, due to a variety of factors that vary from development for military activities (such as in the case of Camp Hale), the development for roadways and community infrastructure (such as along parts of Interstate 70 and through town centers) or agriculture practices.

With the channelization, or straightening, of these sorts of river systems, floodplains become disconnected, leading to faster flushing flows that take place over shorter timespans. Riparian zones are impacted, leading to a loss of pollution-filtering vegetation and increased erosion. Shade-providing cottonwoods and willows may be removed, and water temperatures may rise more quickly. The overall result is that the formerly “messy” systems are manipulated, leading to a shift or restriction in the ecosystem services provided.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In hydrologic engineering, we’ve seen a trend toward a new kind of restoration approach over recent years — most notably, low-tech process-based restoration. This approach aims to add complexity to waterways that have seen decades of constraint and alteration. The goal is to make simple, low-impact interventions in streambeds that encourage rivers to return to a more natural, dynamic state or recreate a messy stream.

The sought-after result is a move to more complex ecosystems that support ever-changing stream channels, wetlands, floodplains, seasonal flooding, low flows, diverse vegetation and critical habitat for the 80% of wildlife species that depend on riparian areas.

Here at the Eagle River Coalition, we are proud to promote and support these types of natural, dynamic river systems. Many of our projects focus on restoring floodplains and riparian habitats. For over 10 years, we’ve partnered with the town of Vail on its Restore the Gore program. Throughout the summer, the Eagle River Coalition and the town of Vail host monthly riparian planting days to engage the community in hands-on restoration work. Since 2016, over 26,000 native trees have been planted along Gore Creek.

Another project we’re excited to support is in partnership with Eagle County Open Space and Natural Resources. Together, we are implementing low-tech process-based restoration techniques along Brush Creek at the Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space property. So far, this project has resulted in the installation of over 20 post-assisted log structures, a type of low-tech process-based restoration. This has resulted in the re-inundation of floodplain areas along the creek. We have also worked to plant hundreds of willows and dozens of cottonwood trees along Brush Creek. This project is also volunteer-based with plantings in the spring and post-assisted log structures building in the fall.

To support our mission of protecting local watersheds, we invite you to visit our website to learn more about volunteer opportunities and ways to get involved. Our work depends on the strength of our community.

A heartfelt thank you to all of our partners who help us protect and restore our local watersheds: the United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Eagle County Open Space and Natural Resources, and the town of Vail.

Rose Sandell is the community engagement manager for the Eagle River Coalition. When not working, you will find Rose out on her bike or hanging out with her dog, Archie. The Eagle River Coalition has a mission to advocate for the health of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education and projects. Contact the Eagle River Coalition at 970827-5406 or visit EagleRiverCo.org