Eagle River Watershed Council: An overdrawn reflection

On Sept. 17, Anna Nakae, projects coordinator at Eagle River Watershed Council, and I attended the Colorado River District’s 2022 Annual Water Seminar, “Overdrawn,” at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. The event brought together Colorado River stakeholders ranging from Front Range lawyers and water providers to Western Slope ranchers, nonprofits, county commissioners and interested residents.

In its Aug. 18 press release, the Colorado River District wrote, “Today, in the 100th year of the 1922 Colorado River Compact, water users across all interests and affiliations are bound together by the fate of the Colorado River and its tributaries. As recent announcements from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation delivered little on federal actions and paths forward, the 2022 Annual Water Seminar offers a key opportunity to gather as a West Slope community, learn about the local impacts of basin-wide issues, and find inspiration in community-driven, innovative action.”

The day included presentations by water conservancy and irrigation district administrators, representatives of sovereign tribal nations, and included voices from both Upper Basin and Lower Basin states.

While reflecting on the seminar, the moments that impacted me the most included portions of the presentation offered by Andy Mueller, the River District’s general manager. Much of what Mueller shared returned to a question of “equitable apportionment” of the Colorado River’s water, an objective he explained that was sought in the 1922 Colorado River Compact.

However, several challenges to the concept of equitable apportionment have emerged since the compact’s signing. The first includes that 30 sovereign tribes were left out. And second, that specific amounts of water were included, naming 7.5 million acre-feet as allotted to the Upper Basin states, 7.5 million to the Lower Basin states and 1.5 million acre-feet allotted to Mexico.

The total water divided in the compact amounted to 17.5 million acre-feet, ignoring what Mueller called “the best available science” at the time, which estimate the flows of the Colorado River to total approximately 15 million acre-feet. Later in his presentation, Mueller shared that those scientists of the era suggested plans for management be made using amounts ranging from 9 to 12 million acre-feet. There was a sinking of spirits by all present upon hearing that news, given the actual number the compact references and what drives policy today.

Another panel, on the topic “Tribal Water Rights & The Colorado River — A Sovereign-to-Sovereign Discussion,” spoke about the absence of a place for tribal nations to participate in policy discussions dating back more than a century ago and continuing through present day.

In summary of the panel’s discussion, Lorelei Cloud, Southern Ute Tribal Council Member said, “Native American homes are 19 times more likely not to have indoor plumbing. We can’t practice adaptability and flexibility because of the structure, and we can’t be who we are, or who we’ve always been.”

The next speaker, Alex Hager, a water reporter for KUNC, a Northern Colorado-based affiliate of National Public Radio, spoke about tactics to share information about topics — like the Colorado River — with the public. How can we discuss such a seemingly massive issue without drowning in information?

To communicate effectively on the topic, Hager described his efforts to hear from voices “you may not always hear from.” Whether that’s asking residents of the Navajo Nation what it feels like to wash their hair with water from rusted pipes, or how it feels on their skin to scrub their nails with water that runs black with sediment, Hager stated that making topics relatable is critical to communication.

In my notes, I captured the essence of what Hager said in his presentation — that if there’s something you care about, you need to find a way to tell people. Connect the dots for them, and show them their role in the future of policy. You have a responsibility to tell the story.

Even after attending the seminar, it’s still difficult to answer this question with grace: “What’s going on with the Colorado Compact and the water situation in the West?” No simple solution resulted (or was expected) from the seminar day, but the experience enlightened me as a relative newcomer on the Colorado River scene.

I better understand the role of continued, collaborative conversations, educational opportunities that share multiple perspectives, and the need to involve voices that have historically been silenced in discussions that take place moving forward.

It’s uncomfortable to not be able to provide polished and smooth answers, but I encourage all in this headwaters community, and all who depend on the waters in these mountain streams, to continue to ask those questions. Ask each other, ask your community leaders, ask your government representatives and your local nonprofits. In my view, it’s less about having the right answer and more about having the courage to discuss the unknown. If the answer was easy, we’d have gotten there by now.

Melanie Smith is the development and communications manager for the Eagle River Watershed Council. The Watershed Council has a mission to advocate for the health of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education, and projects. Contact the Watershed Council at (970) 827-5406 or visit ERWC.org .