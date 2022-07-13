Eagle River Watershed Council: The muddy waters of the Upper Colorado

A number of factors can make waterways like the Upper Colorado River turbid, such as seasonal rainfall and high flows that increase sediment and the types of rock that make up the streambanks. The Upper Colorado River near and upstream of Dotsero can appear brownish and muddy at times, due to the erosion of shale and sandstone.

Todd Winslow Pierce/Eagle Valley Wild

Picture a mountain stream: clear, with a blue hue and glistening with crisp mountain runoff. Now, picture the Upper Colorado River: a cloudy, reddish-brown flow, especially during peak runoff. How does the Upper C end up that color if the river is fueled by that clear mountain runoff?

This is due to the amount of total suspended solids present in the water. Total suspended solids is a measurement of particles in bodies of water. Turbidity is a word used to describe the visual effect, as turbidity is a measurement of the water clarity (or lack of). The Colorado River is well-known for having high turbidity, which means the water appears cloudy or opaque. The main reason we see this and its distinct reddish-brown color is due to the type of sediments and soils that enter the water from our surrounding canyons.

You might ask why high mountain streams are clear if they, like the Colorado River, can contain sediment. To put it simply, at higher elevations, metamorphic and igneous rocks are more commonly exposed. These types of rocks are less likely to break down in our climate. This is due to the amount of pressure and heat that went into producing those rocks.

Sedimentary rocks are found at lower elevations and are more prone to erosion from water and wind. In Eagle County and the Upper Basin of the Colorado River, red and orange siltstone and sandstone are our most common forms of sedimentary rocks. Because of this, the water appears red and muddy in the Upper C. Close to Dostsero and Gypsum you will find shale (a type of mudstone) and more sandstone. Both these red and brown sedimentary rocks are prone to erosion. The river picks up more sediment during high waters due to more force washing away rocks and shores. That is why during peak season or times of intense rainfall the river may seem muddier.

Higher turbidity does not necessarily mean that the Colorado River is unhealthy. The river has been murky at times for thousands of years. Native Americans successfully used its water for agriculture and ceremonial purposes. Spanish explorers even named the river El Rio Colorado, meaning ‘the reddish river.” These sediments run through the massive canyons and valleys that the Colorado River has formed. The most impressive of them all is the Grand Canyon.

The Colorado River has less water than other influential river basins in the world, like the Mississippi or the Nile. The sheer power the Colorado has to carve our land is due to the sediments present. The sediment is also important for fish habitats, nutrients for plants, and recreation purposes, such as beaches along rivers.

The Colorado River is an amazing river, carrying water thousands of miles throughout the West. It has carved some of the most impressive river ecosystems and dramatic canyons and landscapes throughout the West.

To learn more about the Upper Basin and its current turbidity, visit: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis and look for the Colorado River.

Rose Sandell is the education and outreach coordinator for the Eagle River Watershed Council. The Watershed Council has a mission to advocate for the health and conservation of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education, and projects. Contact the Watershed Council at 970-827-5406 or visit ERWC.org .