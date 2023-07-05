Eagle River Watershed Council: The threat of invasive species

When you hear the term “invasive species,” what comes to mind? Zebra mussels? The dreaded Emerald Ash borer? Garlic mustard? Here in Colorado, we have hundreds, if not thousands, of invasive species, ranging from insects and mammals to plants and more. Invasive, or non-native species that have harmful impacts on natural resources, can rapidly overpopulate areas and are almost always nearly impossible to remove.

Here in Eagle County, invasive species of particular concern include tamarisk, purple loosestrife, and Emerald Ash Borer. These oft-discussed species can impart much destruction to the local environment, leading to everything from shallower waterways and altered soil composition to impaired forest health. Although it isn’t likely to compare in its destructive capacity to these species, the New Zealand mudsnail has now joined Eagle County’s slate of invasives. Initially detected in the South Platte River in 2004, the New Zealand mudsnail hasn’t been detected in local waterways until this spring.

Colorado Department of Parks & Wildlife detected the New Zealand mudsnails in Brush Creek and has since closely monitored the population.

Although they don’t pose as severe of a threat to the local ecosystem as other species may, there are lessons to be learned and habits to be adopted that will help to reduce the spread of these and other species.

New Zealand mudsnails are tiny little snails that are originally from — you guessed it — New Zealand. They are as small as a grain of rice and for this reason, they can be easily missed on waders or fur. They are also extremely hardy and can survive for multiple days outside of water. This means they can be easily transmitted from stream to stream without immediate detection. Lastly, they reproduce asexually, so just one can be the source of a new population in a previously unaffected body of water.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Because they may compete for resources like food and habitat in local waterways, New Zealand mudsnails can displace macroinvertebrates in local streams, which are extremely important to waterway health. If you are interested in learning more about the importance of macroinvertebrates, you can read more here.

Compared to invasive zebra mussels that can cause critical water infrastructure to clog, and the invasive parasite Myxobolus cerebralis, which causes whirling disease, New Zealand mudsnails likely will have a relatively minor impact on the local environment. However, since the parasite that causes the whirling disease is spread in a way that is very similar to how New Zealand mudsnails are spread, we can use this detection as a warning to take proactive action to prevent the spread of invasives.

If you’re wondering, whirling disease is caused when the parasite attacks the cartilage of the heads and spines of fish, and can cause skeletal deformities, whirling swimming behavior and even death. CPW writes in this fact sheet that “whirling disease has impacted rainbow, brook and cutthroat trout populations throughout Colorado, and is known to occur in high mountain lakes above 12,000 feet. The parasite also infected most of the state’s coldwater hatcheries, reducing production and fishing opportunities for anglers. Whirling disease doesn’t infect humans and eating an infected fish isn’t harmful.”

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Taking care to prevent harm to the natural resources around us is the responsibility of all. Below are some of the best practices from CPW that river users can take action to protect against the spread of New Zealand mudsnails and other invasive species.

Submerge waders and gear in a large tub filled with a mixture of 6 ounces per gallon quaternary ammonia-based institutional cleaner (such as Super HDQ Neutral) and water for at least 10 minutes, scrub debris from the gear and visually inspect the gear for snails before rinsing. Spray or soak waders and gear with 140- degree Fahrenheit water for at least 10 minutes. Dry your waders and equipment completely for a minimum of 10 days in between each use (remember that Mudsnails can survive several days out of water).​ Place waders and boots in a freezer overnight between use. Another important place to check for the snails is on your dog. Your dog’s underbelly and paws are great places for the snails to hang out. Brush your dog after being in contact with a stream that has a detected New Zealand Mudsnail population. Remember, these are also great tips for reducing the chances of distributing other invasives from waterway to waterway.

According to CPW, the best way to protect against invasive species is prevention. To read more about how to prevent invasive species, please visit CPW.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/ISP-You-Can-Help.aspx . To learn more about CPW and the work they do to help prevent the spread of invasive species, visit CPW.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Invasive-Species-Program.aspx .

Rose Sandell is the education and outreach coordinator for Eagle River Watershed Council. The Watershed Council has a mission to advocate for the health of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education and projects. Contact the Watershed Council at 970-827-5406 or visit erwc.org .