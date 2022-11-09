Eagle River Watershed Council: Winter and our rivers

Rose Sandell



Ponds and slow-moving streams seem to freeze over faster and more often than a fast-moving stream or river, and that’s because they have less kinetic energy than a fast-moving river. Even still, those ponds and slow-moving streams don’t usually freeze all the way through.

Snow has arrived in Eagle County, along with changes in daylight and colder temperatures that indicate a shift to winter. Our rivers are also beginning to see that shift, as their temperatures are dropping to 40 degrees and lower. As temperatures continue to fall, we might just begin to see the formation of ice on the surface and changes in the behavior of the organisms below, like fish and macroinvertebrates. However, even when temperatures outside are hovering around zero, the river never fully freezes and life below continues. What happens to those organisms in the winter, and why don’t rivers generally freeze solid?

We’ll start with a little bit of chemistry. The water that fills our rivers has been circulating the globe for billions of years as it moves through the water cycle. Water has very unique properties, and its mind-blowing and gravity-defying chemistry is especially visible during the winter. You may notice that the top of the river freezes in slow-moving areas but the lower portion is still flowing. Made of two parts oxygen and one part hydrogen, water becomes less dense as it changes from a liquid to a solid, which allows ice to float. Think about the icebergs in the oceans or a glass of ice water — we see this chemistry in action all the time.

Sure, ice floats, but why doesn’t the whole river freeze? The answer to that question requires a bit of physics. It takes a high amount of energy to change water from a liquid to a solid or to make it freeze. Since rivers are “dynamic,” or always in motion, they contain a high amount of kinetic energy or movement energy. This energy causes rivers to stay warmer than the air temperatures, even when it is well below freezing outside. A good example of this is when you see the river steaming on cold mornings.

As we’ve learned, water, when frozen, expands and floats, rather than falls. The ice that forms on top of the rivers actually insulates the water underneath, so its temperatures can stay above freezing. This is not only extremely cool (get it?), but it also serves an important purpose for the organisms that live in our rivers year-round.

Now that we’ve gone over why rivers do not freeze, we can look at how some aquatic species adapt to these changing temperatures. Aquatic species, meaning organisms that spend most of their time in the water, behave in a variety of ways in cold conditions.

Fish, perhaps the most well-known of aquatic species, cannot leave the rivers and our local populations do not swim long distances to seek warmer water in the winter. In fact, winter is an extremely important time for their life cycles, as many of them spawn, or lay eggs, in colder months. You can expect this spawning to happen between October and May, depending on the species. Cutthroat trout, for example, spawn from February to May, and brown trout spawn between September and December.

The change in river temperature significantly impacts where fish spend their time, what they do and how much they eat. Being cold-blooded, or having body temperatures that vary with the environment around them, fish seek out deeper pools and warmer water. As their body temperature drops, their metabolism slows down and the amount that they need to feed decreases. If you’ve ever fly-fished in the colder months, you know this can pose a challenge besides keeping your fingers warm.

Most macroinvertebrates, or the water bugs that fish like to eat, hibernate by digging down in the river bed or finding river plants to keep them warm. However, some have different survival tactics. Midges remove all liquids from their body to avoid freezing solid, while stonefly larvae stay warm by constantly moving and looking for food. Caddisfly larvae, on the other hand, build themselves a shelter of rocks, waiting to emerge until temperatures rise.

Winter is an amazing time of the year, with many survival tactics adopted by river organisms and the visualization of chemistry and physics working together. Take some time to look at the rivers this winter and think about how much is still occurring below the ice, even if it isn’t all visible from the bank. From the water that stays moving despite freezing temperatures to the organisms that, despite moving more slowly, still take impressive precautions to survive winter — winter is perhaps the most fascinating season for mountain riverine ecosystems.

Rose Sandell is the education & outreach coordinator for Eagle River Watershed Council. The Watershed Council has a mission to advocate for the health of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education and projects. Contact the Watershed Council at (970) 827-5406 or visit ERWC.org .