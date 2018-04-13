Eagle River Youth Coalition: Thanks for supporting Family Jam and Summer Plan (letter)

As a youth-serving community coalition, we strive to work with organizations throughout Eagle County. Last weekend, we were thrilled to host the sixth-annual Family Jam and Summer Plan — a time for families to plan for summer and a time for local camp providers to share their activities for youth of all ages.

Of course, this event would not be possible without our supporters: Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate, Climax Molybdenum, Vail Daily and Kaiser Permanente. The Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District not only donated the space but let families use the facility for free throughout the day. Sundae provided three homemade flavors of ice cream for everyone to indulge in, and Karaoke by Sandman kept the room crooning. Thank you!

We're also grateful for all of the participating organizations: Alpine Arts Center, Bravo! Vail Music Festival, Colorado State University Extension/4H, Dewey Dabbles in Art, Eagle County Departments of Public Health and Human Services, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Eagle Lake Day Camp, Eagle Police Department, Eagle Valley Library District, Girl Scouts, Junior Achievement Colorado, Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, SpeakUp ReachOut, Town of Vail Public Library, Vail Recreation District, Vail Valley Performing Arts, Walking Mountains Science Center, Women's Empowerment Workshop, YouthPower365 and WECMRD.

We were able to share our 2018 Resource Directory with the 200-plus attendees. We're thankful for the community support, from the volunteers who gave their time to the camp providers who shared a wealth of information. This is going to be one amazing summer!

Heather Hower

Marketing and events, Eagle River Youth Coalition